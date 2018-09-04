- MagMod: MagMod, a Tucson startup specializing in speedlight modifiers for photography, was listed on Inc. magazine's Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. MagMod came in at No. 724 on the list. MagMod was started in 2013 by local photographer Spencer Boerup.
- Amber Lights and Silver Springs: Senior Resource Group LLC, which develops, owns and operates service-enriched senior living communities across seven states, has announced that two of its Arizona communities have earned renewed accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities. The renewal marks the sixth consecutive time that both the Amber Lights community in Tucson and the Silver Springs community in Green Valley have earned the recognition. The commission, an international, nonprofit organization, accredits health and human services providers in an effort to promote and ensure a high level of care and service.
- Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital: Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital emergency center director Nancy Taxeras recently received the Patriot Award from Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve program of the U.S. Department of Defense. Recipients of the Patriot Award are nominated by an employee serving in the National Guard or Reserve, or the spouse of a Guard or Reserve member. Nominees are supervisors who support citizen warriors through flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families, and granting leaves of absence if needed.
- Southern Arizona Research, Science & Engineering Foundation: Alan L. Goldberg, has been awarded the 2018 APA Presidential Citation by the American Psychological Association for his sustained advocacy for advancing psychology as a science, technology, engineering and math discipline at the state and national level. For 25 years, Goldberg has been a volunteer judge for SARSEF, a nonprofit organization that runs one of the largest science fairs in the country for students from kindergarten through high school. He also served on the board of directors of SARSEF for six years.
Submit items to business@tucson.com; please use “Biz Awards” in the email subject line.