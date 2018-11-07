- MEB Management Services: The management service received a national award from the Institute of Real Estate Management. MEB is based in Tucson and manages over 6,000 apartment homes in Southern Arizona. IREM is an international force of nearly 20,000 individuals united to advance the profession of real estate management. IREM supports members through training, professional development, and collaboration.
- Line and Space: Design Principal Henry Tom of the Tucson architecture firm Line and Space has been elevated into the American Institute of Architects College of Fellows.
The honor recognizes architects who have achieved a standard of excellence in the profession and have made significant contributions to architecture and society on a national level.
Of the 152 architects inducted this year, Tom is the only one from Arizona. Tom has been a member of Line and Space Architects since 1987.