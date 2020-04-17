Business coach helps for free

Business coach helps for free

Lisa Krikawa and her sales manager Nicole Kilborn working remotely

By Lisa Krikawa

As a nearly native Tucsonan, U of A graduate, local business owner, employer, business coach and serial entrepreneur, I've started a complimentary, Covid-19 Small Business Support & Mastermind Group, posted on my Facebook page. Participants join me on a private zoom call at 1:00 each day, and we do a round of sharing, then problem solving and masterminding. It's been a source of comfort, community, and brainstorming! I've helped people off the group, one-on-one as well, with their specific business challenges.

I understand how heartbreaking and confusing it is to small business owners to be faced with the potential decimation of their livelihood and business that they've built through blood, sweat and tears.

I have a unique ability to see opportunities and find solutions, and I'm offering my service for free (as I continue to work on my own business to keep it afloat).

Fortunately, my local business was built from an online start, and even though we have a beautiful showroom on Congress that is now closed, we're able to continue working from home to keep the design and sales going!

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News