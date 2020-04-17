Business coach helps for free

By Lisa Krikawa
As a nearly native Tucsonan, U of A graduate, local business owner, employer, business coach and serial entrepreneur, I've started a complimentary, Covid-19 Small Business Support & Mastermind Group, posted on my Facebook page. Participants join me on a private zoom call at 1:00 each day, and we do a round of sharing, then problem solving and masterminding. It's been a source of comfort, community, and brainstorming! I've helped people off the group, one-on-one as well, with their specific business challenges.
I understand how heartbreaking and confusing it is to small business owners to be faced with the potential decimation of their livelihood and business that they've built through blood, sweat and tears.
I have a unique ability to see opportunities and find solutions, and I'm offering my service for free (as I continue to work on my own business to keep it afloat).
Fortunately, my local business was built from an online start, and even though we have a beautiful showroom on Congress that is now closed, we're able to continue working from home to keep the design and sales going!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!