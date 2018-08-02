Local governments cannot tax groceries or restaurant food that is not already subject to state sales taxes.
That is aimed at heading off the possibility that some Arizona communities could choose to impose a tax on sodas or sugary drinks as a public health incentive to get people to give them up or drink less.
Though no community has sought it, lawmakers voted to bar local governments from requiring private employers to provide health insurance to their workers.
Another law prohibits cities and counties from imposing new occupational-licensing requirements unless it is “necessary to protect the health, safety or welfare of the public.”
Food vendors will no longer have to seek out licenses in each community in which they operate, with that being replaced by statewide licensing.
Companies will be able to offer new financial products to Arizonans without state licensing under a “regulatory sandbox” measure reducing oversight.
And legislators gave Arizona utilities the equivalent of a “get out of jail free” card in case voters approve a constitution amendment in November to require them to generate half their electricity from renewable sources by 2030. Unable to void a constitutional measure, lawmakers approved a proposal crafted by Arizona Public Service that would make violations subject to penalties of no more than $5,000 — and as little as $100 — effectively allowing the utilities to ignore the mandate and pay the fine instead.
Landlords are getting some relief they sought, with one new law giving a tenant 60 days to dispute itemized deductions from security deposits and another shortening from 21 to 14 days the amount of time they have to hold a tenant’s personal property.
But legislators agreed to allow rape victims to break their leases without penalty or require the landlord to install a new lock.