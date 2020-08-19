$10 million in rent, mortgage relief is available for Arizona small businesses

A new program is offering $10 million in rent and mortgage relief funds to Arizona small businesses that were forced to shut down due to COVID-19.
The program is backed by the Local First Arizona Foundation in partnership with Gov. Doug Ducey’s office.
The Arizona Rent and Mortgage Relief Grant program is accepting applications on Aug. 20 starting at 10 a.m.
Grants will provide up to two months of rent or mortgage payments for small businesses that are headquartered in Arizona and were directly impacted by the governor’s executive order that shuttered gyms, fitness centers, bars and nightclubs, indoor movie theaters, water parks and tubing operators.
The maximum award will be $25,000 and grants will be prioritized for businesses that are most in need of the funding to meet their rent or mortgage obligations and do not have access to other financial support.
To be considered, businesses must have been operating in Arizona before Jan. 1, and have fewer than 50 employees, with part-timers counted as half of a position.
For more information on eligibility and the documentation required, and to apply, go to localfirstaz.com/azsmallbizrent.
Local First Arizona is a community and economic development organization that works to connect people, locally owned businesses, and communities.
