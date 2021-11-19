$100M in grants aim to boost broadband access across Arizona

Broadband internet providers, local governments, nonprofit groups, schools and tribes can apply for $100 million in grants supporting projects to expand high-speed access in underserved areas across Arizona.
The Arizona Commerce Authority is administering the grants, funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act as a pandemic relief measure, of up to $10 million available for each project to expand rural broadband access and up to $5 million for urban projects.
In announcing the program this week, Gov. Doug Ducey said the grants will help get more schools, businesses, tribal communities and homes connected, opening up more opportunities for services like telemedicine and digital learning.
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law by President Biden in March, after passing both houses of Congress with no Republicans voting in favor of the bill.
Ducey — a Republican who has been criticized for moving slowly to distribute federal pandemic aid — touted the state’s broadband efforts, including $3 million in fiscal 2020 funding allocated for rural development.
The Rural Broadband Development Grants helped improve broadband infrastructure and increase download speeds in Bullhead City, Page and Payson, while funding planning grants in other parts of the state.
The state also has established a statewide Broadband Office within the Commerce Authority to boost deployment of broadband infrastructure, developed a plan to work with broadband providers to install fiber-optic lines along state highways and expanded telemedicine access with reimbursement rates for the state’s indigent health program, AHCCCS.
A leader of The Final Mile Project, a consortium of Arizona school districts coordinating broadband projects in several rural schools, said the grants and other measures will help rural schools bridge the “digital divide” with their urban counterparts.
“With access to dependable high-speed internet, our rural students can enjoy the virtual learning opportunities that their schools, our state and the world offer,” said Wes Brownfield, executive director of the Arizona Rural Schools Association and a board member of The Final Mile Project.
More federal funding for broadband development will soon be available from the recently passed $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which includes $65 billion to deploy and expand high-speed broadband internet access and help families afford broadband service.
For more information or to apply for a grant, go to the website of the Arizona Broadband Development Grant Program at tucne.ws/1iyz.
But applicants must move fairly quickly — grant applications must be received by Dec. 10.
The grants will reimburse awardees “costs associated with activities directly related to the construction, installation, or improvement of broadband infrastructure,” with the requirement they contribute at least 10% of project costs, according to the state application.
The urban program applies to Maricopa and Pima counties; the rural program applies to the rest of the state.
To be eligible, an applicant must be a broadband provider with at least two years’ operating history, or a partnership between an eligible broadband provider and a nonprofit or economic development at least two years old, or with a city, town or county; or a federally recognized Indian tribe.
Few applicants are expected to request the maximum award amounts, though applicants may apply for multiple projects to be funded, the Commerce Authority says in its application guidelines.
Low-cost cable options
Meanwhile, the Tucson area’s two main cable operators, Cox and Comcast, each offer discounted rates of $9.95 per month for internet access at up to 50 megabits per second to customers in their service areas who qualify for various federal assistance programs including Medicaid, federal food programs or tribal aid programs.
Last week, Cox began offering a discount rate under its ConnectAssist plan for low-income households with or without children, after previously offering a discount only to income-eligible families with children.
Both Comcast and Cox are among telecom providers participating in the federal Emergency Broadband Benefit program, which provides monthly discounts on broadband services of $50 per household or $75 for customers on tribal land.
