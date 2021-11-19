$100M in grants aim to boost broadband access across Arizona

But applicants must move fairly quickly — grant applications must be received by Dec. 10.

The grants will reimburse awardees “costs associated with activities directly related to the construction, installation, or improvement of broadband infrastructure,” with the requirement they contribute at least 10% of project costs, according to the state application.

The urban program applies to Maricopa and Pima counties; the rural program applies to the rest of the state.

To be eligible, an applicant must be a broadband provider with at least two years’ operating history, or a partnership between an eligible broadband provider and a nonprofit or economic development at least two years old, or with a city, town or county; or a federally recognized Indian tribe.

Few applicants are expected to request the maximum award amounts, though applicants may apply for multiple projects to be funded, the Commerce Authority says in its application guidelines.

Low-cost cable options