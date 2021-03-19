14-year-old Roadrunner Coffee Co. opens drive-through kiosk

After 14 years serving up coffee and breakfast and brunch fare on the northwest side, Roadrunner Coffee Co. has opened a second location.

The new shop at 1545 W. Wetmore Road near North Flowing Wells Road is a drive-through kiosk where customers pull in and order their java fix on the go.

“There’s a lot of drive-through coffee kiosks in the Northwest, specifically these tiny little drive-throughs. We basically wanted to bring it to Tucson," said owner and Seattle native Darren Mills, who with his partner Brandon Kenney bought Roadrunner Coffee from its founders three years ago.

Roadrunner Coffee Co. at 9665 N. Thornydale Road once operated a kiosk version on Cortaro Farms Road and Interstate 10. But founders Barry and Candi Collins closed it about the time that they opened the restaurant in 2007.

Mills, who lives in Seattle and commutes to Tucson monthly, and Kenney, who lives in Tucson, opened the new kiosk three weeks ago, offering a menu of coffee drinks including frappes, cold brews, hand-crafted espressos and smoothies, and breakfast burritos, sandwiches and pastries. The shop sources its coffee from Tucson Coffee Roasters and carries Sunrise Baking Company's pastries.