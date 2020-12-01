1st Pet Veterinary Centers Wins Great Game™ All-Star Award

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Great Game of Business, Inc. has named 1st Pet Veterinary Centers winner of All-Star Rookie of the Year. Each year, the Great Game open-book community honors and celebrates the remarkable achievements of companies from around the globe that have fully embraced the principles of open-book management and The Great Game of Business® and have demonstrated outstanding results. Previous winners include New Belgium Brewing, 1-800-Got-Junk, Whole Foods, Destination Harley Davidson, and Kindermusik International.
“The Great Game of Business has provided a great way to involve our entire 1st Pet team in the business aspect of caring for our furry patients, and we feel very fortunate to receive this prestigious award,” said Dr. Randy Spencer, Director at 1st Pet Veterinary Centers. He adds, “We became involved in GGOB to prepare all of the team members of our 24-hour veterinary hospitals for employee ownership.”
“We recognized 1st Pet Veterinary Centers for practicing open-book management at a very high level,” said Rich Armstrong, President at The Great Game of Business. “1st Pet has fully embraced the principles and practices of The Great Game of Business and has shown unwavering commitment to creating a winning workplace culture that delivers industry-leading financial performance and best-in-class employee engagement. They’ve created a foundation of businesspeople, by educating their employees about the business, and empowering them to make better decisions that drive better and lasting organizational results.”
About 1st Pet Veterinary Centers
1st Pet is a locally owned group of three 24-hour veterinary hospitals that provide emergency, specialty, and primary care services to the Phoenix metropolitan area. They are AAHA (American Animal Hospital Association) accredited and the only animal hospitals in Arizona that are Fear Free Certified. 1st Pet is dedicated to providing the very best care for companion pets and a premier client experience. For more information about 1st Pet Veterinary Centers, contact Debe Jorgensen at debe@1stpetvet.com or visit 1stpetvet.com.
About The Great Game of Business
The Great Game of Business operating system was developed to help close one of the biggest gaps in business - the gap between managers and employees. What lies at the heart of Great Game™ is a very simple proposition: the best, most efficient, most profitable way to operate a business is to give everyone in the company a voice in saying how the company is run and A Stake in the Outcome®. The organization teaches companies how to develop a culture of ownership, where employees think, act, and feel like owners. For more information about The Great Game of Business, contact marketing@ggob.com or visit greatgame.com.
Debe Jorgensen
1st Pet Veterinary Centers
480-732-0018
