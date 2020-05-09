2 Tucson-based public firms scoop up coronavirus loans as more small businesses get relief

At least eight Arizona-based public companies, including two based in Tucson, have won loans through the federal Paycheck Protection Program, according to documents filed with regulators.

Thanks to new restrictions, money from a $310 billion cash infusion from Congress to fund a second round of PPP loans appears to be flowing to smaller businesses.

But larger companies are still tapping the loans, which are limited to companies with 500 or fewer employees and forgivable if the proceeds are used to keep workers on the payroll for an eight-week period.

According to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Tucson-based medical instrument startup Accelerate Diagnostics got a $4.8 million PPP loan through National Bank of Arizona on April 14.

The company, which makes a medical instrument to rapidly detect and identify blood-borne bacterial pathogens, employs 275 people.

AudioEye Inc., a Tucson-based internet audio startup co-founded by a University of Arizona alumnus that went public in 2013, reported getting a $1.3 million PPP loan.

AudioEye, which offers a system that provides options such as audio content reading for sight-impaired users, had 84 full-time employees at the end of March, according to SEC filings.

Officials of Accelerate Diagnostics and AudioEye, which as public companies are restricted on what they can say publicly, did not respond to requests for comment about their loans.

During a conference call with Wall Street analysts on Thursday, Accelerate CEO Jack Phillips said the company’s sales efforts have been hampered as hospitals turned most of their attention to treating COVID-19 patients and restricted hospital access.