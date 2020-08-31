20th Annual Alexander Group Executive Forum Goes 3-D

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Alexander Group, Inc., leading revenue growth consultancy to Global 2000 companies, announces the marquee 20th Annual Executive Forum will be a 3-D virtual conference on November 18-19, 2020. This invitation-only event will offer an in-depth exploration of the mission-critical 24x7 customer experience across industries. No other event today measures up to the world-class roster and timely program/content quality ─ solely designed for and delivered by Fortune 2000 leaders. And for the first time…attendance is conveniently through office or home desktops.
The two half-days agenda offers a focused, first-hand view into some of the best revenue organization growth strategies, models, challenges and solutions for 2021 through such companies as: Amazon AWS, BuzzFeed, Cisco, Condé Nast, Exact Sciences, FedEx, Forbes Media, Hearst Magazines, Illumina, KARL STORZ Americas, Kimberly-Clark, Microsoft, Otis Elevator, Rubrik, Spotify, Thomson Reuters, Twitter, Vice Media, Walmart Media, Whirlpool and more!
"The Executive Forum is a one of a kind event for revenue executives and we are excited about this year’s virtual format. Across industries we’re seeing an acceleration of changes that were underway before the pandemic: New buyer journeys and customer expectations, increased investment in digital tools and coverage models, and more seamless integration across marketing, sales and service. This is an incredible opportunity to bring a world-class roster of speakers and senior revenue leaders together as they chart their paths forward into 2021." – Gary Tubridy, Senior Vice President, Alexander Group
VP and higher level executives can request an invitation through Betty Corrado, bcorrado@alexandergroup.com. Sponsor companies are encouraged to contact Betty for a prospectus.
View the full agenda and impressive speaker lineup here.
“I’ll take what I’ve learned at the Executive Forum and will assemble a new Leadership Committee when I get back with marketing operations and sales. We’ll then implement some of the solutions shared by attendees into our own strategy for success.” – Sean Giancola, CEO and Publisher, New York Post
About Alexander Group
The Alexander Group provides revenue growth consulting services to the world’s leading sales, marketing and service organizations. Founded in 1985, Alexander Group combines deep experience, proven methodologies and data-driven insights to help revenue leaders anticipate change, align their go-to-customer resources with company goals and make better informed decisions with one goal in mind—to grow revenue. The Alexander Group has offices in Atlanta, Chicago, London, New York, San Francisco, Sao Paulo, Scottsdale and Vero Beach.
Contacts
Contact:
Content Marketing Manager
The Alexander Group, Inc.®
404.443.5375
Paula Clark
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.