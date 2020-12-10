24 Hour Home Care Named One of the 2020 Best Workplaces for Aging Services for the Third Straight Year by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE have honored 24 Hour Home Care as one of the 2020 Best Workplaces for Aging Services for the third consecutive year. The ranking considered feedback representing 189,159 employees working for Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations in Senior Housing & Care and At-Home Care in the Aging Services industry.
“After an unprecedented year, we are emboldened and proud to be recognized by the backbone of our organization – our people,” said 24 Hour Home Care Co-founder and President Ryan Iwamoto. “24 Hour Home Care’s strength and evident growth lies in the caregivers that so efficiently pivoted amidst a global pandemic to continue to serve with diligence and empathy.”
Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team.
Rankings are based on employees’ feedback and reward companies who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization. 24 Hour Home Care took the No. #5 spot on the list. The Best Workplaces for Aging Services stand out for excelling in a competitive industry. As a certified member of both the ABHC and CAHSAH, 24 Hour Home Care screens and vets caregivers to ensure their staff consists of dedicated caregivers that provide seniors with assistance at home.
The company invests heavily in its caregivers, providing advanced training, equipping them with PPE, offering full benefits and running programs such as holiday meal deliveries or “pay-your-bills” raffles to support with their everyday needs. The company also implemented an “Appreciating YOU” campaign to honor the caregivers on the frontlines with monthly gifts that included free groceries, immunity-boosting packs, back-to-school essentials for those with kids and gift cards.
“The value of creating great workplaces for all is a clear competitive edge in the Aging Services sector,” said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “When organizations like 24 Hour Home Care treat their own people with care and respect, you can expect their staff to treat your loved ones with that same care.”
“The effect of engaged employees has magnified in the aging sector, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, CEO of Activated Insights, the senior care company of Great Place to Work. “We have found that organizations that have maintained or increased employee engagement during this year’s challenges have been able to be more resilient, provide enhanced care, and perform better.”
The Best Workplaces for Aging Services™ is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations.
About 24 Hour Home Care:
24 Hour Home Care provides high-quality, customized, professional caregiving services to seniors and individuals with developmental disabilities, allowing them to continue full, active, and healthy lifestyles. Founded by David Allerby and Ryan Iwamoto in 2008, 24 Hour Home Care has expanded to 20 locations throughout California, Arizona, and Texas hiring over 10,000 employees. Fortune named 24 Hour Home Care to the 50 Best Places to Work In Aging Services (2018 ,2019 and 2020) and Top 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity. 24 Hour Home Care’s owners received the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award (2017) and the company was named to Inc. Magazine’s list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies, the Inc. 5000, for the eighth consecutive year. 24 Hour Home Care has received additional accolades, including being listed by Forbes Magazine as the #24 Most Promising Company in America.
About Great Place to Work® for Aging Services™
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture and Activated Insights (activatedinsights.com) is their senior care division. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™-companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US. Great Place to Work® based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing more than 189,159 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit greatplacetowork.com.
