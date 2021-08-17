2J Antennas Is Unlocking Advanced Technologies With The World's Smallest Flexible Antennas Aimed To Powering Global Communication

The Mono-Flexi Series is composed of miniature antennas that cover sub-6GHz, 5G NR, 4G LTE and Cellular 600 - 7125 MHz spectrums. GNSS Multi-Constellation, WiFi-6 and ISM band models are under development and will be added to the Mono-Flexi Series in the near future. Right and left hand feed options allow various antenna configurations for MIMO and array systems. This high efficiency antenna is ideal for PCB or cellular devices integration that faces difficulties during certifications, carrier approvals or size restrictions. With this technology, we are able to reduce the size of 4G LTE antennas to 40x20 mm and for 5G NR to 50x25 mm, with a low profile of 0.2mm. Mono-Flexi Series antennas are able to reach above 80% efficiency in the lower frequency bands, making a breakthrough technology now available to the market.