3650 REIT Originates $68M Loan for Acquisition of PetSmart HQ in Phoenix

"The 3650 team took time to understand our organization’s needs and goals,” said Walter Bowen, CEO and Founder of BPM Real Estate. “Responsiveness, efficiency, and transparency are keys to the strong rapport the 3650 team has built with BPM's leadership.”

The Property is located in Phoenix’s Deer Valley submarket, which is situated 18 miles north of the city’s Central Business District. It resides at the junction of Interstate 17 and Loop 101, providing accessibility to employees commuting from around the city, as well as visibility and signage exposure to more than 220,000 vehicles per day. The Property’s surrounding thoroughfares provide easy access to the greater Phoenix Metropolitan Statistical Area, including Downtown Phoenix, Scottsdale, the Camelback Corridor, and the Glendale Sports and Entertainment District.

The loan was arranged by Ramsey Daya and Stephen Scarpulla of Newmark.

About 3650 REIT