88% Three-Year Growth Lands Innovative Water Tech Company on the INC 5000 List for the 6th Consecutive Year

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HomeMaster--Inc. magazine yesterday ranked Perfect Water Technologies No. 3999 on its 39th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.
For the sixth year in a row, Perfect Water Technologies landed on the prominent Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing business due in large part to sales from exciting water filtration products within the company portfolio, expanded distribution channels, and improved marketing efforts. Perfect Water Technologies is thrilled to be recognized by the Scottsdale Independent as one of the 21 companies located in Scottsdale, Arizona, featured on the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies’ list for 2020.
“2019 was a year of significant growth. Our revenues grew, but more importantly our team grew and matured. Together we celebrated childbirth, and together we mourned the loss of loved ones. Team members bought first homes and new cars for the first time in their lives. Together we recovered from a serious illness, and were graced by a new, beaming smile borne of reconstructive surgery. I feel very fortunate to be here, now, and am optimistic for the future as our new company headquarters is being built,” said President of Perfect Water Technologies, Jon Sigona.
Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Intuit, Chobani, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many others, gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.
About Perfect Water Technologies
Perfect Water Technologies develops, manufactures, and sells innovative water purification equipment for home, garden, and light commercial. Marketed under the Home Master® brand, the company has developed patented technologies that remove up to 99 percent of potentially harmful water contaminants, while restoring a natural pH. For more information about Perfect Water Technologies and Home Master® products, visit www.homemasterfilters.com.
