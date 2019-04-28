A new brewery will soon come to life on South Park Avenue, north of 22nd Street.
New Partners LLC pulled a $400,000 permit to make improvements to a former tile shop at 1015 S. Park Ave. for a taproom, featuring a beer garden and dog park.
Brothers Jeremy and Jeff DeConcini hope to open MotoSonora Brewing Co. this year.
The 17,000-square-foot space will be classic sports car and motorcycle themed and the duo plan to have rotating beers on tap.
Other construction activity around town includes:
- A $22.2 million permit was issued to Dove Mountain Residences LLC for a senior living development at 5250 W. Dove Centre Road.
- Vasa Fitness pulled a $2.5 million permit for upgrades to a former Fry’s grocery store at 3920 E. Grant Road.
- Chuze Fitness has started renovations of the former Safeway space at 5548 E. Grant Road with a $1.8 million permit.
- Developers have pulled $1.6 million in permits to renovate 17 units at Green View Apartments, 1617 W. El Rio Drive. It’s the first of a major renovation planned for the complex.
- A.F. Sterling got a $1 million permit for two, 5-plex units at 2848 N. Mountain Ave.
- Phase 1 of the Kino South Sports Complex got an $833,868 permit at 2351 E. Benson Highway.
- A $706,000 permit was given to Salpointe Catholic High School for improvements to the campus at 1545 E. Copper St.
- McDonald’s is getting $590,000 worth of upgrades at its shop at 2250 W. Ironwood Hill Drive.
- Dutch Bros got a $450,000 permit for a 792-square-foot coffee shop at 5690 W. Cortaro Farms Road.
- A Brake Max is going into The Bridges at 1670 E. Tucson Marketplace Blvd. The $387,171 permit is for a 5,345-square-foot store.