A European lab giant is opening a Tucson site to support organ transplants

A major European laboratory services company will open a new lab at the University of Arizona Science and Technology Park to provide services to the organ-transplant community by the second quarter of 2022.

Eurofins CellTx will occupy about 15,000 square feet at the UA Tech Park, on South Rita Road on the southern edge of Tucson, and plans to hire 24 lab techs and managers over five years after investing $3 million in the new facility.

Eurofins Donor Testing Services is part of Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostics, a U.S. arm of Luxembourg-based Eurofins Scientific, one of the world’s biggest lab companies with 55,000 employees across a network of 900 laboratories in more than 50 countries.

CellTx will be federally registered and certified for screening human cells, tissues, and cellular- and tissue-based products, to support transplant organizations from donor source to transplantable cell-based products, the company said in a joint news release with the Arizona Commerce Authority.

"Southern Arizona’s unique blend of leading-edge health care practices, a rapidly growing bioscience center of excellence, and strong local partnerships led us to establish our laboratory in Tucson," Kevin D. Barfield, senior vice president at Eurofins Clinical Diagnostics and president of Eurofins CellTx, said.