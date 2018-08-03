OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A.M. Best has upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “a+”

from “a” and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) of MAG

Mutual Insurance Company (Atlanta, GA) and Professional Security

Insurance Company (Scottsdale, AZ), collectively known as MAG

Mutual Group. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is

stable.

The ratings reflect the MAG Mutual Group’s balance sheet strength, which

A.M. Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its adequate operating

performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk

management (ERM).

The balance sheet strength is supported by strongest risk-adjusted

capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR),

historically favorable loss reserve development, modest financial

leverage and history of organic surplus growth. In addition, liquidity

is adequate and supported by an invested asset base that predominantly

consists of high-quality fixed-income securities.

A.M. Best considers MAG Mutual Group’s operating performance to be

adequate when measured on a pre-dividend combined ratio and operating

ratio basis. However, significant challenges exist due to changes in

U.S. health care and its effects on this organization’s mix of business

and earnings prospects. Despite the challenges, the group produced

pre-tax operating profits in each of the past five years, as investment

income supported policyholder dividends.

The business profile assessment reflects the group’s standing as a

regional medical professional liability (MPL) insurance provider

operating primarily in the Southeastern United States. Although the

group remains heavily concentrated in the MPL sector, management’s

diversification efforts in recent years have allowed the group to take

advantage of new business opportunities in an otherwise challenging

business environment. Nevertheless, the concentration of risk in MPL

insurance exposes the group to changes in the U.S. health care system,

judicial climate, regulatory environment and state tort reform laws.

With regard to its ERM, the group has a framework to identify and manage

various different types of risks, a process A.M. Best views as

appropriate for its risk profile.

Further positive rating action could result if the group’s underwriting

results were to improve relative to peers while maintaining a balance

sheet strength assessment at the strongest level as the group manages

through the current challenging market cycle. Negative rating action

could result if material adverse development were to emerge that

negatively impacts underwriting profitability and leads to deteriorating

operating performance.

