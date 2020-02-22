A new commercial bank is looking to boost business expansion in Southern Arizona

“It has been very difficult for border communities to get financing and establish relationships with large banks,” Ciruli said. “To see them buy out border banks is very important to family and mid-size businesses.”

WaFd has several customers along the border who operate in both countries, from customs broker, produce distributors and warehousing operations, said Jill Malick, another senior relationship manager.

“We are invested here and really understand the local economy,” she said. “The decisions are made locally and not by someone who has never visited the local market.”

While there are other banks in the region that have programs for small businesses and even small banks that work with mom-and-pop operations, WaFd’s combination of local focus and being well-financed is a welcome option.

“We like the local aspect of their bank, even though they’re a big institution based out of Seattle, their banks can make the decision locally,” said Michael Guymon, vice president of the Tucson Metro Chamber. “As a chamber, we like the local banks and the localized banks and we also like the large banks.

“For us be be a grown-up community we need to have a diversity of options for our big guys and our startups.”

