The recently closed Macaroni Grill at 2265 W. Ina Road will reopen as Whiskey Roads, a country bar, by the owners of Putney's, an Irish-themed sports pub. April 16, 2019.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

The folks behind the popular Putney's Sports Bar on North Oracle Road are going country.

In July, they will open Whiskey Roads in the now-closed Romano's Macaroni Grill at 2265 W. Ina Road, across from the beleaguered Foothills Mall.

It's the first time the northwest side and Marana will have a new country night club since the New West/Gotham closed in summer 2002, a year after it was besieged by controversy surrounding a deadly shooting in the club in 2001. 

This story is developing. 

The folks behind Putney’s Pit Stop Sports Bar & Grill on North Oracle Road are going country with their new venture, Whiskey Roads country bar across from the Foothills Mall. 

22 new restaurants that have opened in 2019:

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com or 573-4642. On Twitter @Starburch