‘A series of issues’: Searching for solutions to the global supply chain crisis

According to Zachary Rogers, who holds a Ph.D. in supply chain management and is the assistant professor of operations and supply chain management at Colorado State University, the two major factors behind the clogged ports are a record increase in consumer spending and a burgeoning e-commerce industry.

“We’re not actually seeing that supply chains are failing,” Rogers said in a November lecture at Arizona State University. “I think, in many ways, we are seeing sort of a heroic effort in the face of this unprecedented demand that we are dealing with right now.

“Partly we’re dealing with this demand because we are trying to catch up from a hole we got in, and partly because Americans have a lot of money in their pockets right now. … People aren’t going on trips, they aren’t going places, they are spending all their money on goods.”

With more cargo container ships than ever sailing into American ports to feed this demand, the U.S. needs more infrastructure to load and unload cargo, more space to store products, more trucks and trains to transport goods across the country, and more factories.