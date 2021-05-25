A Time to Celebrate the Students! Arizona Virtual Academy & Insight School of Arizona Class of 2021 Ready to Move Forward

The theme for AZVA seniors this year is “This is My Time…To Work Hard, To Learn, To Achieve, To Grow, To Prepare, To Have Joy in my Accomplishments” and all seniors have all created their own unique “This is My Time” quote. AZVA has been helping Arizona families since 2003 and ISAZ since 2012.

“While other schools may have struggled with online learning throughout the year, both AZVA and ISAZ never missed a day of instruction, which kept our students motivated, excited, and moving forward,” said AZVA Head of School Charles Woods. “Their achievements deserve to be shouted from the rim of the Grand Canyon, and we’re happy to provide a range of solutions that helps all our Arizona families.”

This year, AZVA will graduate nearly 215 students and ISAZ will graduate over 260. Approximately 72 AZVA seniors will graduate with at least a 3.5 weighted GPA. The AZVA Class of 2021 has earned over $1.1 million dollars in scholarships already. For ISAZ, over $50,000 in scholarships and multiple grants have been awarded.