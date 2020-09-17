A year in, independent Tucson radio station lands in Nielsen's top 10

“I knew there was a need for this kind of programming,” said Rich, a regular on Tucson radio since the early 1990s who was nominated this year for the National Radio Hall of Fame. “Nobody wanted this audience. It’s always been that way for decades, amazingly. But it just seems so obvious that there are so many of us that are 55 and over, and that’s why I chose 45 and up as a target audience to provide something they just can’t get.”

KDRI is broadcast from its studios in McCusker’s old offices at 64 E. Broadway — former headquarters of Providence Service Corp. that McCusker ran from 1996 to 2012. The station has seven DJs and airs only Tucson programming, including hourly updates on traffic, weather, COVID-19 and the day’s pressing issues including the protests that snarled downtown traffic following the death of George Floyd. Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police in May led to nationwide and Tucson protests for weeks this summer.