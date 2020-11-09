A88CBD™ Drops New Powder Packs on A88CBD.com

A88CBD™ powder packs are fully dissolvable and can be added to any food or beverage.
Available in four exciting flavors: fruit punch, lemonade, mixed berry, and cranberry pomegranate.
Ready for purchase on A88CBD.com by the end of November 2020.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$WTER #A88CBD--The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”) is a producer of premium bottled alkaline water, flavor-infused waters, and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88®, A88 Infused™, and A88CBD™, respectively. Today, the Company announces that its lifestyle brand A88CBD™ will introduce new powder packs in four exciting flavors available by the end of November.
“We are thrilled to announce another exciting and innovative product for our A88CBD™ ingestible line,” stated Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “Recently, we have added multiple category-leading items to our portfolio of products that differentiate us from competitors. Initial feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, resulting in strong online sales. Our latest addition, the A88CBD powder packs, tastes great and carries the same high-quality, lab-tested CBD that is fully dissolvable in any food and beverage. With commitments from over 500 retail locations, we expect this highly anticipated product to be a hit in the all-natural channel, especially with the support of our growing CBD partner network. These powder packs will be available in four exciting flavors and are perfect for the on-the-go consumer looking for a quick boost with fast onset times. Our loyal customers can drop these powder packs into their favorite A88 products to create an energizing and refreshing drink.
“Our A88CBD ingestibles line includes tinctures, capsules, flavored water, gummies, and now powder packs. These in-demand items are gaining popularity in the c-store channel, and with CBD-only and online retailers. We believe our latest offering, the fruit-flavored powder packs, will help us further penetrate the convenience store channel, with endless business possibilities. We see this product as a perfect complement to our core waters, especially as regulatory guidelines get further defined. The industry is moving in the right direction, and with three additional states legalizing recreational cannabis during this election cycle, we see a bright future for our entire line of great-tasting and best in class CBD products.”
Recently Launched A88CBD™ Products
A88CBD™ Powder Packs – All natural, zero-calorie powder packs will be sold as four-packs, with each individual powder pack containing 25mg high-quality, lab-tested hemp extract per packet.
Four exciting flavors: Fruit Punch, Lemonade, Mixed Berry, and Cranberry Pomegranate.
A88CBD™ Gummies – All natural and vegan gummies available in 10-count and 50-count pouches and jars containing 5mg high-quality, lab-tested, hemp extract per gummy.
Four exciting flavors: Cherry, Tangerine, Key Lime, and Lemon flavors.
A88CBD™ Flavored Water – Zero-calorie and zero-sugar water available in Lemon-Lime flavor in a 500-ml size containing 10mg of high-quality, lab-tested hemp extract.
A88CBD™ Bath Bomb – All natural and cruelty-free Bath Bomb available in 4.5 ounce Eucalyptus and Lavender scents containing 150mg of high-quality, lab-tested hemp extract.
A88CBD™ Deep-Relief Cream – Cruelty-free Deep Relief cream available in 2-oz size containing 500mg of high-quality, lab-tested hemp extract per jar.
The global CBD nutraceuticals market is projected to reach USD 17.4 billion by 2026, according to a report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period. CBD tinctures dominated the global Cannabidiol (CBD) nutraceuticals market in 2018, with a revenue share of 42.6%, primarily due to the increasing acceptance of cannabidiol for health and wellness purposes, coupled with the high bioavailability of tinctures. However, capsules and soft gels are anticipated to be the fastest-growing product type over the forecast period. More recently, powdered packs in sachets and stick packs are gaining popularity, given its convenience and ability to dissolve into any food or beverage. All these items are expected to continue to do well in the retail and online channels. The Company offers these category-leading and in-demand items on its e-commerce channel, A88CBD.com, and at select brick and mortar and online retailers.
The Alkaline Water Company
Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label ‘Clean Beverage.’ Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88® launched A88 Infused™ in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused™ flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the Company launched A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc., which includes the Company’s CBD water and flavor-infused water. For the Company’s topical and ingestible offerings, A88 Infused Products Inc. includes both the Company’s lab-tested full-spectrum hemp salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, and bath salts, along with broad-spectrum hemp, powder packs, oil tinctures, capsules, and gummies.
To purchase A88CBD™ products online, visit us at A88CBD.com. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.
Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: that the Company’s lifestyle brand A88CBD™ will introduce new powder packs in four exciting flavors available by the end of November; that the Company expects the highly anticipated power packs to be a hit in the all-natural channel, especially with the support of the Company’s growing CBD partner network; that the Company believes its latest offering, the fruit-flavored powder packs, will help the Company further penetrate the convenience store channel, with endless business possibilities and the Company sees this product as a perfect complement to its core waters, especially as regulatory guidelines get further defined; that the Company sees a bright future for its entire line of great-tasting and best in class CBD products; that the global CBD nutraceuticals market is projected to reach USD 17.4 billion by 2026, according to a report by Grand View Research, Inc. and it is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period; that capsules and soft gels are anticipated to be the fastest-growing product type over the forecast period; and that All these items are expected to continue to do well in the retail and online channels.
The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that the demand for the Company’s products will continue to significantly grow; that the past production capacity of the Company’s co-packing facilities can be maintained or increased; that there will be increased production capacity through implementation of new production facilities, new co-packers and new technology; that there will be an increase in number of products available for sale to retailers and consumers; that there will be an expansion in geographical areas by national retailers carrying the Company’s products; that there will be an expansion into new national and regional grocery retailers; that there will be an expansion into new e-commerce, home delivery, convenience, and healthy food channels; that there will not be interruptions on production of the Company’s products; that there will not be a recall of products due to unintended contamination or other adverse events relating to the Company’s products; and that the Company will be able to obtain additional capital to meet the Company’s growing demand and satisfy the capital expenditure requirements needed to increase production and support sales activity. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, governmental regulations being implemented regarding the production and sale of alkaline water or any other products, including products containing hemp/CBD; the fact that consumers may not embrace and purchase any of the Company’s CBD-infused products; the fact that the Company may not be permitted by the FDA or other regulatory authority to market or sell any of its CBD-infused products; additional competitors selling alkaline water and enhanced water products in bulk containers reducing the Company’s sales; the fact that the Company does not own or operate any of its production facilities and that co-packers may not renew current agreements and/or not satisfy increased production quotas; the fact that the Company has a limited number of suppliers of its unique bulk bottles; the potential for supply-chain interruption due to factors beyond the Company’s control; the fact that there may be a recall of products due to unintended contamination; the inherent uncertainties associated with operating as an early stage company; changes in customer demand and the fact that consumers may not embrace enhanced water products as expected or at all; the extent to which the Company is successful in gaining new long-term relationships with new retailers and retaining existing relationships with retailers; the Company’s ability to raise the additional funding that it will need to continue to pursue its business, planned capital expansion and sales activity; and competition in the industry in which the Company operates and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents the Company files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, and on the SEDAR, available at www.sedar.com.
Contacts
The Alkaline Water Company Inc.
Richard A. Wright
President and CEO, or
Sajid Daudi
Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
800-923-1910
Media
Jessica Starman
888-461-2233
