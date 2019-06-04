PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ABI Multifamily — the Western US’ leading multifamily brokerage and

advisory services firm — is proud to announce the $22,600,000 / $114,141

Per Unit / $142.07 Per SF sale of Artisan Park Apartments in Glendale,

Arizona.

Artisan Park is a 198-unit garden-style apartment community situated in

a strong West Valley growth area off 67th Avenue between

Olive Avenue and Mountain View Road. The community sits one mile west of

Glendale Community College and just 10 minutes from the Westgate

Entertainment District.

Built in 1984, and offering a nearly even mix of one-bed/one-bath,

two-bed/one-bath and two-bed/two-bath units, the property provides an

exceptional value-add opportunity. Twelve of the site’s 13 buildings

were treated to new roofs in 2019. Fully 95% of the units have original

interiors and appliances, except for new, white appliances added over

time on an as-needed basis.

ABI Multifamily’s Jack Hannum, who joined the firm’s Institutional Team

as a Senior VP in January, represented both the Buyer, Canada-based

Western Wealth Capital, and the Seller, California-based CALCAP Advisors.

“I represented CALCAP Advisors in its original acquisition of Artisan

Park in May 2014,” Hannum said. “Making a stellar return and keeping the

value-add play intact for the next buyer was a very smart strategic

decision for them. Artisan Park is Western Wealth’s third multifamily

acquisition for 2019, and they have already begun renovating interiors

and improving the exterior appeal of the community to fully realize its

potential.

“In addition,” Hannum continued, “Western Wealth has retained CALCAP

Properties — the Seller’s third-party management arm — to continue

managing the property and overseeing daily operations. This decision

reflects the exceptional quality of service and oversight the property

has enjoyed for the past five years.”

About ABI Multifamily

ABI Multifamily (http://www.abimultifamily.com/)

is a brokerage and advisory services firm focused exclusively on

apartment investment transactions. With offices in Phoenix, Tucson,

Sacramento and San Diego, the experienced advisors at ABI Multifamily

have completed billions of dollars in sales and thousands of individual

multifamily transactions. ABI Multifamily incorporates a global approach

with regional real estate expertise to successfully complete any

multifamily transaction, regardless of size and complexity.

Contacts

Roland Murphy

Director of Research

602.714.7144

roland.murphy@abimultifamily.com

