About 800 Tucson call center workers still clocking in at the office weeks into coronavirus pandemic

Weeks into the coronavirus pandemic, workers at a large call center in Tucson are still clocking into the office despite cramped workspace and sick colleagues.

The company, Alorica, says managers are working quickly to get employees set up to work from home and have implemented strict sanitation policies to protect the 800 or so workers who still need to come into the office.

The company is exempt from local coronavirus orders because it handles calls for several “critical industries” such as health care, telecommunications, banking and food delivery, says Sunny Yu, a spokeswoman for Alorica.

If employees have the proper home infrastructure, such as internet and equipment, they are eligible to work from home, and about 200 workers have already made the transition, she said.

Alorica has about 1,150 employees at its two Tucson locations, one near the airport and one near South Pantano Road and East 22nd Street.

Last week, employees were given a letter addressed to “law enforcement or other representative” saying workers operate in a business that is essential.

“In the meantime, if employees who cannot work from home immediately do not feel comfortable coming to work, they will not be held accountable to our standard attendance protocols,” Yu said. “They can also utilize accrued paid time off.”

She said the company is preparing to transition more people to work from home.

“We will continue to monitor and align with government guidelines,” Yu said. “We are committed to transitioning our employees to work at home as much as possible, while maintaining health and safety protocols on-site in the meantime.”