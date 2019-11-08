FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ACHC--Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that the Company will participate in the Credit Suisse 28th Annual Healthcare Conference, which takes place November 11 - 13, 2019, in Scottsdale, Arizona. In connection with the conference, there will be an on-line webcast of the Company’s presentation available on the Company’s website starting at 2:25 p.m. Mountain Time/3:25 p.m. Central Time on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.
The live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website, www.acadiahealthcare.com, by clicking on the “Investor Relations” link. Please go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to download and install any necessary software. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Company’s website for two weeks.
About Acadia
Acadia is a provider of behavioral healthcare services. At September 30, 2019, Acadia operated a network of 589 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 18,000 beds in 40 states, the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico. Acadia provides behavioral health and addiction services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.
