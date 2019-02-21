The Arizona Corporation Commission has postponed until Monday, Feb. 25, a stakeholder meeting and workshop on proposed changes to the state’s renewable-energy standards that was originally planned for Friday.
The meeting time and location remain the same, at 10 a.m. in hearing room one of the Corporation Commission building at 1200 W. Washington St. The meeting will be webcast via the commission’s website, www.azcc.gov.
The commission also has set stakeholder meetings on the panel’s evolving policy on electric vehicles for March 14 and March 26. Both meetings will be at 10 a.m. at the ACC office in Phoenix.