PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been selected by Hawaiian Airlines (NASDAQ:

HA) to support recruiting efforts for the company’s recently opened

information technology (IT) center in greater Phoenix.

Drawing on its expertise in developing proactive recruiting models to

deliver high-value, IT-focused and skilled talent, Accenture will help

create a recruitment program that is closely integrated with the

airline’s corporate strategy and human capital strategies.

Hawaiian Airlines expects to hire more than 100 IT professionals for its

Phoenix Technology Center. Combined with the over 250-person Honolulu

Technology Center, Hawaiian Airlines will develop solutions that enhance

and transform its operations, as well as provide additional layers of

security and redundancy for the airline’s IT systems and personnel. The

Arizona facility is the airline’s first such center outside of Hawai‘i,

and is a complement to the carrier’s current IT workforce.

“This facility serves as an additional incubator for continued IT

innovation and development. Working as one team, our Honolulu and

Phoenix centers will deliver customer experience and operational

solutions for the airline,” said John Jacobi, senior vice president of

IT at Hawaiian Airlines. “Commercial aviation is heavily dependent on

technology and creating better connections with customers through IT

innovations can also pay dividends in improving our brand affinity and

customer loyalty. We’re excited to have Accenture help us lead this

transformational recruitment program, capitalizing on Accenture’s

knowledge of the local IT market and relationships with regional

colleges and universities.”

Jonathan

Keane, managing director of Accenture's Aviation practice, said,

“We’re excited to be working closely with Hawaiian Airlines to help

manage recruiting efforts for its new IT center. Leading companies like

Hawaiian Airlines see the advantage of efficient recruitment processes

that deliver high-quality engaged hires to provide a competitive

advantage that can positively impact business performance.”

Sandra Watson, President & CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority, said,

“Hawaiian Airlines’ new IT center will help enhance the Phoenix area’s

reputation as a regional hub for technology and innovation. This effort

is reinforced by recruitment support from Accenture, which knows the

Arizona market and is an important technology employer itself with more

than 300 people and decades of service in our state.”

Hawaiian Airlines announced

last November that it would open an IT center in Arizona in the first

quarter of 2019.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a

broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital,

technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and

specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business

functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network —

Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help

clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their

stakeholders. With 477,000 people serving clients in more than 120

countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world

works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture in the United States

Accenture is a leading professional services company, providing a broad

range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital,

technology and operations. Serving 95 of the Fortune 100 and more than

70 percent of the Fortune 500, Accenture employs an innovation-led

approach to help clients imagine and invent their future. Accenture is

consistently recognized as a Fortune

Blue Ribbon Company and, with an unwavering commitment to inclusion

and diversity, appears regularly on Fortune’s

100 Best Companies to Work For and DiversityInc’s

Top 50 Companies for Diversity lists. The company has more than

50,000 people and operations in 42 cities in the United States. Visit us

at accenture.com/US.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian® has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of

the past 15 years (2004-2018) as reported by the U.S. Department of

Transportation. Consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler, Travel +

Leisure and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all

domestic airlines serving Hawai‘i.

Now in its 90th year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawaii’s biggest

and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers non-stop service to Hawai‘i

from more U.S. gateway cities (13) than any other airline, along with

service from Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, American Samoa

and Tahiti. Hawaiian also provides, on average, more than 170 jet

flights daily between the Hawaiian Islands, and over 260 daily flights

system-wide.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.

(NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com.

Follow Hawaiian’s Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir),

become a fan on Facebook (Hawaiian

Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines).

For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian’s LinkedIn

page.

Contacts

Cam Granstra

Accenture

+1 312 693 5992

cameria.l.granstra@accenture.com

Kuriko Wong

Accenture

+1 346 232-3293

kuriko.wong@accenture.com

Hawaiian Airlines

For media inquiries, please visit Hawaiian

Airlines’ online

newsroom.

