PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been selected by Hawaiian Airlines (NASDAQ:
HA) to support recruiting efforts for the company’s recently opened
information technology (IT) center in greater Phoenix.
Drawing on its expertise in developing proactive recruiting models to
deliver high-value, IT-focused and skilled talent, Accenture will help
create a recruitment program that is closely integrated with the
airline’s corporate strategy and human capital strategies.
Hawaiian Airlines expects to hire more than 100 IT professionals for its
Phoenix Technology Center. Combined with the over 250-person Honolulu
Technology Center, Hawaiian Airlines will develop solutions that enhance
and transform its operations, as well as provide additional layers of
security and redundancy for the airline’s IT systems and personnel. The
Arizona facility is the airline’s first such center outside of Hawai‘i,
and is a complement to the carrier’s current IT workforce.
“This facility serves as an additional incubator for continued IT
innovation and development. Working as one team, our Honolulu and
Phoenix centers will deliver customer experience and operational
solutions for the airline,” said John Jacobi, senior vice president of
IT at Hawaiian Airlines. “Commercial aviation is heavily dependent on
technology and creating better connections with customers through IT
innovations can also pay dividends in improving our brand affinity and
customer loyalty. We’re excited to have Accenture help us lead this
transformational recruitment program, capitalizing on Accenture’s
knowledge of the local IT market and relationships with regional
colleges and universities.”
Keane, managing director of Accenture's Aviation practice, said,
“We’re excited to be working closely with Hawaiian Airlines to help
manage recruiting efforts for its new IT center. Leading companies like
Hawaiian Airlines see the advantage of efficient recruitment processes
that deliver high-quality engaged hires to provide a competitive
advantage that can positively impact business performance.”
Sandra Watson, President & CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority, said,
“Hawaiian Airlines’ new IT center will help enhance the Phoenix area’s
reputation as a regional hub for technology and innovation. This effort
is reinforced by recruitment support from Accenture, which knows the
Arizona market and is an important technology employer itself with more
than 300 people and decades of service in our state.”
Hawaiian Airlines announced
last November that it would open an IT center in Arizona in the first
quarter of 2019.
