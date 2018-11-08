New First-of-Its-Kind Med Clinics—using Artificial Intelligence—Open
in Phoenix Area
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Access to healthcare just got a whole lot easier for local shoppers at
two Phoenix-area Safeway stores. Now when you stop in for a gallon of
milk, you can also get that nagging cough checked out at the new Akos
Med Clinic—using a self-guided medical station powered by artificial
intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR).
Akos Med Clinic, a leader in the urgent care and telemedicine arenas,
has partnered with Safeway to bring in-store medical clinics that are
convenient and efficient for today’s busy shopper. The Safeway located
just around the corner from Arizona State University, at 926 E. Broadway
Road, opened on October 30. Plans are in place to expand this “clinic of
the future” to 50 Safeway locations throughout Arizona by mid-2019 and
to the other states, including Colorado, where Safeway has presence. A
Glendale location, at 20205 N. 67th Avenue, is also now open.
This first-of-its-kind approach to healthcare delivery is achieved
through technology developed by AdviNOW Medical combined with Akos’
virtual health platform. Many conditions routinely seen in doctor’s
offices or urgent care centers can be quickly and effectively treated
here such as sinus infections, earaches, sore throats, rashes, strains
and sprains, or UTIs.
“In a time when digital health is rapidly evolving, we are excited to
bring this unprecedented approach to virtual medical care,” says Akos
CEO and co-founder Kishlay Anand, MD. “At Akos, we’re committed to
improving access to high-quality medical care and this partnership will
expand our telehealth offering beyond the capabilities of our
telemedicine app by placing these clinics where consumers regularly
shop.”
Here’s how it works: While sitting in front of a computer screen and a
rack of simple-to-use, FDA-approved medical devices, patients are guided
by AR through self-administered steps to collect data such as weight,
temperature, blood pressure, and blood oxygen content, as well as ear,
nose and throat images, and chest, lung and abdomen sounds. Follow-up
questions are asked until the information necessary for diagnostic
impression is collected. The total process typically takes less than 15
minutes. A complete patient work-up is sent electronically to an Akos
healthcare provider with a breakdown of predicted illnesses and
treatment options. Through a video consultation, the provider engages
with the patient to confirm the AI-collected information, verify the
diagnosis, and confirm or modify the treatment plan formulated by the
system. A healthcare professional will also be on-site for assistance if
needed.
Every detail of the encounter is automatically charted and scribed into
the electronic medical record, improving accuracy and saving valuable
time. The AI also sends the prescription and/or test orders to the
appropriate healthcare partner, e.g., imaging centers, pharmacies, etc.,
and completes the billing process. In the appropriate timeframe,
depending upon the diagnosis, the AI follows up with the patient to
check health status and schedule a follow-up visit, if warranted.
“We believe our technology will solve the persistent problem of access
to healthcare by making the patient and provider visit more efficient,
allowing more patients to be seen in a day,” says AdviNOW Medical
Founder and CEO James Bates. “Thanks to the AI, the collection and
accuracy of the patient-visit data are significantly improved, impacting
the overall quality and safety of the visit and overall health outcomes.”
This game-changing medical technology is homegrown. Arizona State
University grads and current students working for AdviNOW Medical helped
to develop the AI and AR tools. Ten ASU alumni and interns are current
employees; eight others, who completed their internships and graduated,
were involved earlier on.
“AdviNOW is such a great example of how innovative companies are looking
to establish relationships in cities that will embrace trying new things
and pushing boundaries,” said Tempe Mayor Mark Mitchell. “Akos and
AdviNOW make accessing healthcare more convenient, and the technology
will allow healthcare providers to treat more people at a lower cost.
With partners like ASU and Safeway, AdviNOW’s services will benefit our
community and potentially lay the groundwork for a new way of providing
healthcare; we are excited to be part of launching this new concept.”
“Safeway is a local community grocery store and pharmacy that cares
about the health and wellness of our customers,” said Joe Leyba, PharmD,
Director of Pharmacy at Albertson Companies. “Our vision is that the
Akos Med Clinic will increase access to care and help customers
experience a one-stop shop for all their nutritional and medicinal
needs.”
ABOUT AKOS
Developed by a team of leading physicians, Akos launched its
revolutionary telehealth platform in 2016. Named “2017 Innovator of the
Year” at the Governor’s Celebration of Innovation, Akos powers a new
type of virtual practice, offering a fully integrated HIPAA-compliant
healthcare solution for patients, physicians, employers and medical
centers across the United States. By combining smart technology,
seamless design, a patient-centric approach, grassroots strategy and the
collective power of a preferred provider network, Akos is reinventing
the traditional healthcare model one virtual call at a time. Available
24/7, 365 days a year, Akos gives patients unparalleled access to
licensed healthcare providers who provide care for a wide range of
non-emergent conditions via a smartphone, tablet or desktop – no
insurance or membership necessary. For more information or to download
our app, visit www.AkosMD.com.
For the latest news, health tips and more, follow Akos on Facebook,
and LinkedIn.
ABOUT ADVINOW
Healthcare has been slow to operationalize technological innovation. How
we engage with providers today is not much different than decades ago.
This has led to wasteful inefficiencies, persistent poor health
outcomes, and out-of-control costs. AdviNOW Medical is changing this
paradigm. Winner of the AZBio Fast Lane Award, AdviNOW Medical uses
Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality to power a
patient-friendly medical station to evolve and improve the healthcare
encounter—resulting in reduced overhead, greater patient through-put,
billing timeliness and efficiency, and faster value-based, incentivized
data collection. The lead investor in AdviNOW Medical is GlobalMed. For
more information, visit www.advinow.com.
Follow us on Facebook
and Twitter.
