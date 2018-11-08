New First-of-Its-Kind Med Clinics—using Artificial Intelligence—Open

in Phoenix Area

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Access to healthcare just got a whole lot easier for local shoppers at

two Phoenix-area Safeway stores. Now when you stop in for a gallon of

milk, you can also get that nagging cough checked out at the new Akos

Med Clinic—using a self-guided medical station powered by artificial

intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR).

Akos Med Clinic, a leader in the urgent care and telemedicine arenas,

has partnered with Safeway to bring in-store medical clinics that are

convenient and efficient for today’s busy shopper. The Safeway located

just around the corner from Arizona State University, at 926 E. Broadway

Road, opened on October 30. Plans are in place to expand this “clinic of

the future” to 50 Safeway locations throughout Arizona by mid-2019 and

to the other states, including Colorado, where Safeway has presence. A

Glendale location, at 20205 N. 67th Avenue, is also now open.

This first-of-its-kind approach to healthcare delivery is achieved

through technology developed by AdviNOW Medical combined with Akos’

virtual health platform. Many conditions routinely seen in doctor’s

offices or urgent care centers can be quickly and effectively treated

here such as sinus infections, earaches, sore throats, rashes, strains

and sprains, or UTIs.

“In a time when digital health is rapidly evolving, we are excited to

bring this unprecedented approach to virtual medical care,” says Akos

CEO and co-founder Kishlay Anand, MD. “At Akos, we’re committed to

improving access to high-quality medical care and this partnership will

expand our telehealth offering beyond the capabilities of our

telemedicine app by placing these clinics where consumers regularly

shop.”

Here’s how it works: While sitting in front of a computer screen and a

rack of simple-to-use, FDA-approved medical devices, patients are guided

by AR through self-administered steps to collect data such as weight,

temperature, blood pressure, and blood oxygen content, as well as ear,

nose and throat images, and chest, lung and abdomen sounds. Follow-up

questions are asked until the information necessary for diagnostic

impression is collected. The total process typically takes less than 15

minutes. A complete patient work-up is sent electronically to an Akos

healthcare provider with a breakdown of predicted illnesses and

treatment options. Through a video consultation, the provider engages

with the patient to confirm the AI-collected information, verify the

diagnosis, and confirm or modify the treatment plan formulated by the

system. A healthcare professional will also be on-site for assistance if

needed.

Every detail of the encounter is automatically charted and scribed into

the electronic medical record, improving accuracy and saving valuable

time. The AI also sends the prescription and/or test orders to the

appropriate healthcare partner, e.g., imaging centers, pharmacies, etc.,

and completes the billing process. In the appropriate timeframe,

depending upon the diagnosis, the AI follows up with the patient to

check health status and schedule a follow-up visit, if warranted.

“We believe our technology will solve the persistent problem of access

to healthcare by making the patient and provider visit more efficient,

allowing more patients to be seen in a day,” says AdviNOW Medical

Founder and CEO James Bates. “Thanks to the AI, the collection and

accuracy of the patient-visit data are significantly improved, impacting

the overall quality and safety of the visit and overall health outcomes.”

This game-changing medical technology is homegrown. Arizona State

University grads and current students working for AdviNOW Medical helped

to develop the AI and AR tools. Ten ASU alumni and interns are current

employees; eight others, who completed their internships and graduated,

were involved earlier on.

“AdviNOW is such a great example of how innovative companies are looking

to establish relationships in cities that will embrace trying new things

and pushing boundaries,” said Tempe Mayor Mark Mitchell. “Akos and

AdviNOW make accessing healthcare more convenient, and the technology

will allow healthcare providers to treat more people at a lower cost.

With partners like ASU and Safeway, AdviNOW’s services will benefit our

community and potentially lay the groundwork for a new way of providing

healthcare; we are excited to be part of launching this new concept.”

“Safeway is a local community grocery store and pharmacy that cares

about the health and wellness of our customers,” said Joe Leyba, PharmD,

Director of Pharmacy at Albertson Companies. “Our vision is that the

Akos Med Clinic will increase access to care and help customers

experience a one-stop shop for all their nutritional and medicinal

needs.”

CONTACT

For more information or to schedule a tour of the clinics, please call

Andrea Smiley, AdviNOW Medical, at 480-560-9214 or andrea.smiley@advinow.com

or Shawn Smith, Akos, at 480-621-2324 or ssmith@akosmd.com.

ABOUT AKOS

Developed by a team of leading physicians, Akos launched its

revolutionary telehealth platform in 2016. Named “2017 Innovator of the

Year” at the Governor’s Celebration of Innovation, Akos powers a new

type of virtual practice, offering a fully integrated HIPAA-compliant

healthcare solution for patients, physicians, employers and medical

centers across the United States. By combining smart technology,

seamless design, a patient-centric approach, grassroots strategy and the

collective power of a preferred provider network, Akos is reinventing

the traditional healthcare model one virtual call at a time. Available

24/7, 365 days a year, Akos gives patients unparalleled access to

licensed healthcare providers who provide care for a wide range of

non-emergent conditions via a smartphone, tablet or desktop – no

insurance or membership necessary. For more information or to download

our app, visit www.AkosMD.com.

For the latest news, health tips and more, follow Akos on Facebook,

Twitter,

Instagram

and LinkedIn.

ABOUT ADVINOW

Healthcare has been slow to operationalize technological innovation. How

we engage with providers today is not much different than decades ago.

This has led to wasteful inefficiencies, persistent poor health

outcomes, and out-of-control costs. AdviNOW Medical is changing this

paradigm. Winner of the AZBio Fast Lane Award, AdviNOW Medical uses

Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality to power a

patient-friendly medical station to evolve and improve the healthcare

encounter—resulting in reduced overhead, greater patient through-put,

billing timeliness and efficiency, and faster value-based, incentivized

data collection. The lead investor in AdviNOW Medical is GlobalMed. For

more information, visit www.advinow.com.

Follow us on Facebook

and Twitter.

