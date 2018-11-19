NAPLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ACI--ACI

Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time electronic

payment and banking solutions, announced today that company

management will attend the following investor conferences:



  • Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference,
    Scottsdale, AZ
    Tuesday November 27, 2018


  • 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Leveraged Finance Conference, Boca
    Raton, FL
    Wednesday December 5, 2018

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, the Universal

Payments (UP) company, powers electronic

payments for more than 5,100 organizations around the world. More

than 1,000 of the largest financial institutions and intermediaries, as

well as thousands of global merchants, rely on ACI to execute $14

trillion each day in payments and securities. In addition, myriad

organizations utilize our electronic

bill presentment and payment services. Through our comprehensive

suite of software solutions delivered on customers’ premises or through

ACI’s private

cloud, we provide real-time, immediate

payments capabilities and enable the industry’s most complete omni-channel

payments experience. To learn more about ACI, please visit www.aciworldwide.com.

