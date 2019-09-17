LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adam Bass, President and Chief Executive Officer of Buchalter, will present at Citi Private Bank’s Law Firm Group’s Legal Leaders Dialogue conference taking place in Scottsdale, Arizona, October 15-16, 2019. He will address law firm growth and inclusivity. During the event, participants will have the opportunity to network with other Managing Partners of top Am Law firms and engage in topics currently affecting the legal industry. For more information and to register, click here.
