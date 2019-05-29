Trade Office to Fulfill the Non-Profit Organizations’ Vision of
NEW ARIZONA STATE TRADE OFFICE IN ISRAEL CELEBRATED BY THE ARIZONA
ISRAEL TECHNOLOGY ALLIANCE AND ARIZONA TECHNOLOGY COUNCIL
Following the passage of the Arizona state budget that includes funding
for the establishment of an Arizona trade office in Israel, the Arizona
Israel Technology Alliance (AITA) and the Arizona Technology Council
(AZTC) today celebrated the move. AITA and AZTC have been instrumental
in strengthening ties between Israel and Arizona, and have worked
tirelessly to ensure the trade office became a reality. The new office
will be overseen by the Arizona Commerce Authority, the state’s lead
economic development agency, and AITA and AZTC looks forward to
collaborating with them.
“Our goal has always been to promote trade and investment between
Arizona and Israel, and establishing a trade office is a huge leap
forward in that collaborative process,” said Leib Bolel, president and
CEO of the AITA, and venture partner at Grayhawk Capital. “We applaud
Gov. Ducey and the state Legislature for recognizing the potential of
trade relations between these two innovative powerhouses, which will
reap economic benefits for years to come.”
Steven G. Zylstra, president and CEO of the Arizona Technology Council,
shares Bolel’s vision of increasing bilateral trade. He also serves on
AITA’s advisory board.
“The Arizona Technology Council fully supports the new trade office in
Israel,” said Zylstra. “Our partnership with AITA and the Arizona
Commerce Authority has helped both Arizona and Israel solidify their
global presence in the technology community. The passing of this
legislation represents another step forward in establishing Arizona and
Israel as influential leaders in innovation.”
Since AITA’s inception, the number of Israeli companies with operations
in Arizona has increased from 12 to 18. This increase doubled the
workforce of local, Israeli-owned companies and led to numerous trade
delegations between the two areas. To date, AITA has supported more than
100 Israeli companies seeking to increase ties with Arizona.
AITA also created an advisory board in late 2018 to increase business
and bilateral trade through B2B initiatives, business attraction and
investment. AITA, which was established in October 2017, has been
instrumental in helping Israeli industry leaders like Airobotics,
Eviation and IMNA Solutions open their U.S. headquarters in Arizona.
“To see Arizona create a trade office in Israel aligns with the efforts
and successes of the Arizona Israel Technology Alliance,” said Eitan
Weiss, consul general of Israel, Los Angeles. “I would like to thank
Gov. Ducey for his vision and leadership, the Arizona legislature and
the head of the legislative international committee, state
representative Tony Rivero. I look forward to the ever-strengthening
relations.”
The relationship between Arizona and Israel benefits both parties
because both areas align in key industries, including autonomous
vehicles, digital health, aerospace and cybersecurity. AITA is embracing
similarities to help propel both Arizona and Israel forward in the
global trade economy.
The legislation that created the trade office was spearheaded by Arizona
Rep. Tony Rivero and supported by a variety of public and private sector
leaders. Rep. Rivero advocated to include funding in Arizona’s budget
for the Israeli office, as well as for expanding Arizona’s trade
presence in Mexico.
“Israel’s new trade office is a major victory for Arizona,” said Rivero.
“This development not only helps reinforce Arizona’s reputation as a
business-friendly state, but it also provides Arizona and Israeli
companies with an additional avenue to succeed in the global
marketplace.”
About the Arizona Israel Technology Alliance
The Arizona Israel Technology Alliance (AITA) serves as the premier
resource for companies and organizations in Arizona and Israel on
collaborative initiatives. AITA is dedicated to promoting and
strengthening business, investment, entrepreneurship, technology and
trade relations between the technology communities of Arizona and
Israel. AITA’s purpose is to increase and support bilateral trade and
investment between Arizona and Israel, with each offering resources and
opportunities across the technology industry. Visit the Arizona Israel
Technology Alliance’s website at www.arizonaisrael.com.
About the Arizona Technology Council
The Arizona Technology Council is Arizona’s premier trade association
for science and technology companies. Recognized as having a diverse
professional business community, Council members work towards furthering
the advancement of technology in Arizona through leadership, education,
legislation and social action. The Council offers numerous events,
educational forums and business conferences that bring together leaders,
visionaries and community members to make an impact on the technology
industry. These interactions contribute to the Council’s culture of
growing member businesses and transforming technology in Arizona. To
become a member or to learn more about the Arizona Technology Council,
please visit www.aztechcouncil.org.
