NEW ARIZONA STATE TRADE OFFICE IN ISRAEL CELEBRATED BY THE ARIZONA

ISRAEL TECHNOLOGY ALLIANCE AND ARIZONA TECHNOLOGY COUNCIL

Following the passage of the Arizona state budget that includes funding

for the establishment of an Arizona trade office in Israel, the Arizona

Israel Technology Alliance (AITA) and the Arizona Technology Council

(AZTC) today celebrated the move. AITA and AZTC have been instrumental

in strengthening ties between Israel and Arizona, and have worked

tirelessly to ensure the trade office became a reality. The new office

will be overseen by the Arizona Commerce Authority, the state’s lead

economic development agency, and AITA and AZTC looks forward to

collaborating with them.

“Our goal has always been to promote trade and investment between

Arizona and Israel, and establishing a trade office is a huge leap

forward in that collaborative process,” said Leib Bolel, president and

CEO of the AITA, and venture partner at Grayhawk Capital. “We applaud

Gov. Ducey and the state Legislature for recognizing the potential of

trade relations between these two innovative powerhouses, which will

reap economic benefits for years to come.”

Steven G. Zylstra, president and CEO of the Arizona Technology Council,

shares Bolel’s vision of increasing bilateral trade. He also serves on

AITA’s advisory board.

“The Arizona Technology Council fully supports the new trade office in

Israel,” said Zylstra. “Our partnership with AITA and the Arizona

Commerce Authority has helped both Arizona and Israel solidify their

global presence in the technology community. The passing of this

legislation represents another step forward in establishing Arizona and

Israel as influential leaders in innovation.”

Since AITA’s inception, the number of Israeli companies with operations

in Arizona has increased from 12 to 18. This increase doubled the

workforce of local, Israeli-owned companies and led to numerous trade

delegations between the two areas. To date, AITA has supported more than

100 Israeli companies seeking to increase ties with Arizona.

AITA also created an advisory board in late 2018 to increase business

and bilateral trade through B2B initiatives, business attraction and

investment. AITA, which was established in October 2017, has been

instrumental in helping Israeli industry leaders like Airobotics,

Eviation and IMNA Solutions open their U.S. headquarters in Arizona.

“To see Arizona create a trade office in Israel aligns with the efforts

and successes of the Arizona Israel Technology Alliance,” said Eitan

Weiss, consul general of Israel, Los Angeles. “I would like to thank

Gov. Ducey for his vision and leadership, the Arizona legislature and

the head of the legislative international committee, state

representative Tony Rivero. I look forward to the ever-strengthening

relations.”

The relationship between Arizona and Israel benefits both parties

because both areas align in key industries, including autonomous

vehicles, digital health, aerospace and cybersecurity. AITA is embracing

similarities to help propel both Arizona and Israel forward in the

global trade economy.

The legislation that created the trade office was spearheaded by Arizona

Rep. Tony Rivero and supported by a variety of public and private sector

leaders. Rep. Rivero advocated to include funding in Arizona’s budget

for the Israeli office, as well as for expanding Arizona’s trade

presence in Mexico.

“Israel’s new trade office is a major victory for Arizona,” said Rivero.

“This development not only helps reinforce Arizona’s reputation as a

business-friendly state, but it also provides Arizona and Israeli

companies with an additional avenue to succeed in the global

marketplace.”

About the Arizona Israel Technology Alliance

The Arizona Israel Technology Alliance (AITA) serves as the premier

resource for companies and organizations in Arizona and Israel on

collaborative initiatives. AITA is dedicated to promoting and

strengthening business, investment, entrepreneurship, technology and

trade relations between the technology communities of Arizona and

Israel. AITA’s purpose is to increase and support bilateral trade and

investment between Arizona and Israel, with each offering resources and

opportunities across the technology industry. Visit the Arizona Israel

Technology Alliance’s website at www.arizonaisrael.com.

About the Arizona Technology Council

The Arizona Technology Council is Arizona’s premier trade association

for science and technology companies. Recognized as having a diverse

professional business community, Council members work towards furthering

the advancement of technology in Arizona through leadership, education,

legislation and social action. The Council offers numerous events,

educational forums and business conferences that bring together leaders,

visionaries and community members to make an impact on the technology

industry. These interactions contribute to the Council’s culture of

growing member businesses and transforming technology in Arizona. To

become a member or to learn more about the Arizona Technology Council,

please visit www.aztechcouncil.org.

Contacts

Jillian Carapella

TechTHiNQ on behalf of the AITA

Jillian.Carapella@techthinq.com

646-402-2408

