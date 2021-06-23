ADDING MULTIMEDIA Walton Enters the Single-Family Build-to-Rent Market Using its 81,000 Acre Land Portfolio Throughout the U.S.

The build-to-rent industry is showing significant year-over-year growth. The bulk of households living in these communities prefer to rent a home, many are aging millennials transitioning into family formation years. COVID fueled the need for extra space that consumers demanded and accelerated the shift to less dense cities and homes. Sunbelt markets with diversified economies that were outperforming other markets pre-COVID are expected to continue post-pandemic, according to John Burns Consulting research. Most of Walton’s land portfolio is in Sunbelt market regions.

“Walton has three essential advantages that we expect to deliver true value to this market and to investors: available land, experience in development of lots and a vast network of homebuilding relationships,” said Paul Megler, executive vice president of Walton who is leading the build-to-rent initiative for the company. “I see many organizations entering the build-to-rent space that are making value propositions based on a business plan or a concept and are struggling to deploy capital. Walton has a defined portfolio ready to go with partnerships in place and a diverse land pipeline that we continue to grow – that is a big differentiator to our BTR partners.”