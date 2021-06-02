Adults Are Comfortable Returning to Playgrounds This Summer; Kids Are Too!

Fifty-nine percent of all respondents indicated they visited a playground during the pandemic; of those who visited, 56 percent have children under 12. They visited to get some exercise, socialize with others, spend time on their phones, or read a book, among other activities. However, the most popular activity, if they were parents, was to play with their children.

Playground visits have a significant impact on the health and happiness of children. The study found that a large majority (66 percent) of trips to the playground over the last year were to provide exercise and because children have fun at playgrounds; half would visit for their child's mental health, socialization, and to get outdoors. Children felt the impact of the pandemic too, appearing to be the main driver behind the return to outdoor activities. The onset of COVID restrictions only realized a 27 percent drop in visits to the playground, suggesting that outdoor play remained a priority for those with children. And for those that did head out to a playground during the height of the pandemic, 56 percent wore a face mask and the same percentage brought hand sanitizer.