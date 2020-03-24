Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Designates Regional Offices to Remain Open for Urgent or Essential Dermatology Needs; Announces Availability of Telehealth for Routine Dermatology Appointments

MAITLAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery, a national leader in dermatology care, today announced that it is keeping open select offices in key regional locations to meet patient needs for urgent or essential dermatology services and offering Telehealth appointments for other routine visits.
“The federal government, state and local public health agencies, and medical boards and associations have recently ordered or recommended restrictions on the provision of services that are not urgent or essential medical procedures,” said Dr. Matt Leavitt, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery. “As a result, we have made the very difficult decision to temporarily close the majority of our offices effective Monday, March 23, while keeping a few open for access to urgent or essential services. However, for safety and patient convenience, Advanced Dermatology now offers routine patient care through safe and secure online telemedicine visits. This ‘virtual care’ mirrors an in-office appointment with a dermatologist, and is available when patients need it most.”
Recognizing that this is a fluid situation, we currently plan to resume full-service dermatology and cosmetic surgery at all locations beginning Monday, April 13, subject to health advisories in place at that time.
To schedule a Telehealth appointment, please call 844.989.3376 (DERM) or visit the ADCS Telehealth Weblink: https://www.advancedderm.com/services/telehealth
We are asking patients with urgent or essential dermatology needs to call ahead to the nearest office for more information and to confirm that an appointment is consistent with current public health guidelines. Dermatology clinics remaining open for urgent or essential care:
Arizona
North Scottsdale – 602.264.9044
Colorado
Denver Laser Center – 303.744.2704
Ft. Collins – 970.484.6303
Florida
Tampa – University Point Place – 813.977.3600
ADCS Largo – 727.393.5300
Cape Coral – 239.829.7102
Boca Raton – 561.241.4474
Jacksonville – San Marco – 904.224.1171
Heathrow – 407.333.4200
Ormond Beach – 386.898.0547
The Villages – Lady Lake – 352.753.2812
Georgia
North Georgia Dermatology – 770.962.5040
Michigan
Petoskey – 231.487.2230
Grekin Skin Institute - Wyandotte – 734.282.2500
Kalamazoo - Portage – 269.343.4679
Virginia
Alexandria – 703.370.0073
ABOUT ADVANCED DERMATOLOGY AND COSMETIC SURGERY
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery is the largest dermatology practice in the country. We are committed to providing comprehensive and unparalleled dermatologic and aesthetic care in a welcoming and engaging environment, seeking to make each patient experience unique and adhering to superior patient safety and privacy standards. We strive to combine the best of the art of medicine with the latest advances in research and technology in formulating individualized treatment plans to achieve a unique, desired, and aesthetically pleasing result.
To learn more about Advanced Dermatology, visit www.advancedderm.com or call 1-866-400-DERM.
Contacts
Ron Trujillo
916-781-0657
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.