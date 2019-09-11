Appraisal Reflects Company’s Commitment to Quality and Continuous Improvement of Service Delivery Processes and Customer Satisfaction
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AITC--AITC, Inc., a leading SDVOSB and 8a certified small business Systems Integration firm providing Information Technology (IT) and Professional Services and Solutions to the United States Federal Government and Public Sector agencies, announced today it has been independently appraised at Maturity Level 3 of the CMMI Institute’s Capability Maturity Model Integration for Services (CMMI®-SVC).
CMMI models are collections of industry best practices that help organizations to improve their processes. The primary purpose of the CMMI for Services (CMMI-SVC) model is to guide service providers as they continuously improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the way they do their work.
“This demonstrates our commitment to consistently deliver quality services, products, and results to our clients as we assist them in achieving their performance goals and mission objectives. It is a testament to our people and processes to ensure the highest level of repeatability,” says Gabe Ruiz, AITC President and CEO.
AITC’s appraisal conducted by Alluvionic, a certified CMMI appraiser, included organizational process management, program and work management, service establishment and delivery, as well as supplier management for services customers across the Federal Government and Public Sector.
About Advanced IT Concepts (AITC):
AITC is an 8a minority and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business founded by former military information technology (IT) professionals. AITC assists government and private sector customers through design and implementation of innovative IT solutions drawing upon significant information technology systems, network, security and infrastructure experience to provide advisory services, program and project management, strategic planning, system deployment and technology implementation, as well as engineering, logistics and training support. AITC is a well renowned supplier and partner of the U.S. defense sector and has won several multi-million-dollar contract awards. AITC ensures customers’ goals are met by delivering quality technical solutions and superior client services. Visit www.aitcinc.com or contact Christa Santos at christa.santos@aitcinc.com.
About the CMMI® Institute
CMMI Institute (CMMIinstitute.com) is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people, process and technology. CMMI Institute’s promise is to inspire cultures of continuous improvement that elevate performance and create sustainable competitive advantage.
Contacts
Christa K. Santos
Marketing and Public Relations
407-230-7018