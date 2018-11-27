--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AdviNOW Medical:

WHAT: Grand Opening Event debuting Artificial

Intelligence-powered, virtual medical clinics inside Phoenix-area

Safeway stores. Mayor Mark Mitchell to host ribbon cutting and

make remarks.

Welcome remarks by Albertsons Companies’ Director of Pharmacy Joe Leyba,

PharmD; Akos Founder and CEO Kishlay Anad, MD; and, AdviNOW Medical

Founder and CEO James Bates.

WHEN: Thursday, November 29, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

ribbon cutting and tours of the clinic. An open house for Safeway

shoppers and visitors curious to see this one-of-a-kind medical clinic

will occur from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: Tempe Safeway Store, 926 E. Broadway Road, Tempe, Arizona

85282

WHY: Akos, a leader in virtual health solutions, has launched in

five Phoenix-area Safeway stores first-of-its-kind, AI-powered medical

clinics featuring telehealth and onsite health professionals. This event

is an opportunity to experience the technology and witness first-hand

how it will transform the way we access personal healthcare forever. We

are hosting at the Tempe Safeway store, around the corner from Arizona

State University, because ASU students and interns helped to develop the

technology.

Here’s how it works: While sitting in front of a computer screen and a

rack of simple-to-use, FDA-approved medical devices, patients are guided

by Augmented Reality through self-administered steps to collect data

such as weight, temperature, blood pressure, and blood oxygen content,

as well as ear, nose and throat images, and chest, lung and abdomen

sounds. Follow-up questions are asked until the information necessary

for diagnostic decision is collected. The total process typically takes

less than 15 minutes. A complete patient work-up is sent electronically

to an Akos provider with a breakdown of potential illnesses and

treatment options. Through a video consultation, the provider engages

with the patient to confirm the AI-collected information, verify the

diagnosis, and confirm or modify the treatment plan formulated by the

system.

Every detail of the encounter is automatically charted and scribed into

the electronic medical record. The AI also sends the prescription and/or

test orders to the appropriate healthcare partner, e.g. imaging centers,

pharmacies, etc., and completes the billing process. In the appropriate

timeframe, depending upon the diagnosis, the AI follows up with the

patient to check their health status and schedule a follow-up visit, if

warranted.

ABOUT CITY OF TEMPE

Tempe, Arizona makes waves as a technology and business magnet, an

inclusive, caring community and a hub for recreation and adventure. Home

to Arizona State University, Tempe Town Lake and the famous Mill Avenue,

Tempe is located in the center of the Greater Phoenix Metropolitan Area

and adjacent to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Tempe is a

diverse, forward-thinking community of 182,000 residents, 200,000

workforce members and 100,000 students. More than 4 million visitors

arrive each year to enjoy special events such as the Tempe Festival of

the Arts, Ironman Arizona and the Fantasy of Lights holiday boat parade.

More details available at www.tempe.gov

or follow us Instagram and Twitter, @tempegov.

ABOUT ALBERTSONS COMPANIES

Albertsons Companies is one of the largest food and drug retailers in

the United States, with both a strong local presence and national scale.

We operate stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under 20

well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco,

Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star

Market, Haggen and Carrs. Albertsons Companies is committed to helping

people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful

difference, neighborhood by neighborhood.

ABOUT AKOS

Developed by a team of leading physicians, Akos launched its

revolutionary telehealth platform in 2016. Named “2017 Innovator of the

Year” at the Governor’s Innovation of Celebration, Akos powers a new

type of virtual practice, offering a fully integrated HIPAA-compliant

healthcare solution for patients, physicians, employers and medical

centers across the United States. By combining smart technology,

seamless design, a patient-centric approach, grassroots strategy and the

collective power of a preferred provider network, Akos is reinventing

the traditional healthcare model one virtual call at a time. Available

24/7, 365 days a year, Akos gives patients unparalleled access to

licensed healthcare providers who provide care for a wide range of

non-emergent conditions via a smartphone, tablet or desktop – no

insurance or membership necessary. For more information or to download

our app, visit www.AkosMD.com.

For the latest news, health tips and more, follow Akos on Facebook,

Twitter,

Instagram

and LinkedIn.

ABOUT ADVINOW

Healthcare has been slow to operationalize technological innovation. How

we engage with providers today is not much different than decades ago.

This has led to wasteful inefficiencies, persistent poor health

outcomes, and out-of-control costs. AdviNOW Medical is changing this

paradigm. Winner of the AZBio Fast Lane Award, AdviNOW Medical uses

Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality to power a

patient-friendly medical station to evolve and improve the healthcare

encounter—resulting in reduced overhead, greater patient through-put,

billing timeliness and efficiency, and faster value-based, incentivized

data collection. The lead investor in AdviNOW Medical is GlobalMed. For

more information, visit www.advinow.com.

Follow us on Facebook

and Twitter.

