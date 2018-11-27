--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AdviNOW Medical:
WHAT: Grand Opening Event debuting Artificial
Intelligence-powered, virtual medical clinics inside Phoenix-area
Safeway stores. Mayor Mark Mitchell to host ribbon cutting and
make remarks.
Welcome remarks by Albertsons Companies’ Director of Pharmacy Joe Leyba,
PharmD; Akos Founder and CEO Kishlay Anad, MD; and, AdviNOW Medical
Founder and CEO James Bates.
WHEN: Thursday, November 29, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
ribbon cutting and tours of the clinic. An open house for Safeway
shoppers and visitors curious to see this one-of-a-kind medical clinic
will occur from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE: Tempe Safeway Store, 926 E. Broadway Road, Tempe, Arizona
85282
WHY: Akos, a leader in virtual health solutions, has launched in
five Phoenix-area Safeway stores first-of-its-kind, AI-powered medical
clinics featuring telehealth and onsite health professionals. This event
is an opportunity to experience the technology and witness first-hand
how it will transform the way we access personal healthcare forever. We
are hosting at the Tempe Safeway store, around the corner from Arizona
State University, because ASU students and interns helped to develop the
technology.
Here’s how it works: While sitting in front of a computer screen and a
rack of simple-to-use, FDA-approved medical devices, patients are guided
by Augmented Reality through self-administered steps to collect data
such as weight, temperature, blood pressure, and blood oxygen content,
as well as ear, nose and throat images, and chest, lung and abdomen
sounds. Follow-up questions are asked until the information necessary
for diagnostic decision is collected. The total process typically takes
less than 15 minutes. A complete patient work-up is sent electronically
to an Akos provider with a breakdown of potential illnesses and
treatment options. Through a video consultation, the provider engages
with the patient to confirm the AI-collected information, verify the
diagnosis, and confirm or modify the treatment plan formulated by the
system.
Every detail of the encounter is automatically charted and scribed into
the electronic medical record. The AI also sends the prescription and/or
test orders to the appropriate healthcare partner, e.g. imaging centers,
pharmacies, etc., and completes the billing process. In the appropriate
timeframe, depending upon the diagnosis, the AI follows up with the
patient to check their health status and schedule a follow-up visit, if
warranted.
ABOUT CITY OF TEMPE
Tempe, Arizona makes waves as a technology and business magnet, an
inclusive, caring community and a hub for recreation and adventure. Home
to Arizona State University, Tempe Town Lake and the famous Mill Avenue,
Tempe is located in the center of the Greater Phoenix Metropolitan Area
and adjacent to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Tempe is a
diverse, forward-thinking community of 182,000 residents, 200,000
workforce members and 100,000 students. More than 4 million visitors
arrive each year to enjoy special events such as the Tempe Festival of
the Arts, Ironman Arizona and the Fantasy of Lights holiday boat parade.
ABOUT ALBERTSONS COMPANIES
Albertsons Companies is one of the largest food and drug retailers in
the United States, with both a strong local presence and national scale.
We operate stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under 20
well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco,
Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star
Market, Haggen and Carrs. Albertsons Companies is committed to helping
people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful
difference, neighborhood by neighborhood.
ABOUT AKOS
Developed by a team of leading physicians, Akos launched its
revolutionary telehealth platform in 2016. Named “2017 Innovator of the
Year” at the Governor’s Innovation of Celebration, Akos powers a new
type of virtual practice, offering a fully integrated HIPAA-compliant
healthcare solution for patients, physicians, employers and medical
centers across the United States. By combining smart technology,
seamless design, a patient-centric approach, grassroots strategy and the
collective power of a preferred provider network, Akos is reinventing
the traditional healthcare model one virtual call at a time. Available
24/7, 365 days a year, Akos gives patients unparalleled access to
licensed healthcare providers who provide care for a wide range of
non-emergent conditions via a smartphone, tablet or desktop – no
insurance or membership necessary. For more information or to download
our app, visit www.AkosMD.com.
ABOUT ADVINOW
Healthcare has been slow to operationalize technological innovation. How
we engage with providers today is not much different than decades ago.
This has led to wasteful inefficiencies, persistent poor health
outcomes, and out-of-control costs. AdviNOW Medical is changing this
paradigm. Winner of the AZBio Fast Lane Award, AdviNOW Medical uses
Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality to power a
patient-friendly medical station to evolve and improve the healthcare
encounter—resulting in reduced overhead, greater patient through-put,
billing timeliness and efficiency, and faster value-based, incentivized
data collection. The lead investor in AdviNOW Medical is GlobalMed. For
more information, visit www.advinow.com.
