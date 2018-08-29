CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AZBW--The Arizona Bioindustry Association (AZBio)

today announced that AdviNow

Medical has won a 2018 AZBio Fast Lane Award for its rapid

progression from concept to exciting product launch. The AdviNow Medical

team will be honored by Arizona’s bioscience and business communities at

the 2018 AZBio Awards on October 3, 2018 at the Phoenix Convention

Center.

Transforming the Healthcare Experience

Today’s healthcare experience is too often defined by high costs,

inefficiency, and long wait times—all of which can limit access to care.

AdviNow Medical’s do-it-yourself kiosk seeks to transform the

patient/provider encounter through the use of Artificial Intelligence

(AI) and Augmented Reality (AR).

Using AdviNow Medical’s unique tool, patients are guided through

self-administered steps to collect data such as weight, temperature,

blood pressure, and blood oxygen, as well as ear, nose and throat

images, and chest, lung and abdomen sounds. Follow-up questions are

asked until all the information necessary for a clinical differential

diagnosis is acquired. The total process typically takes less than 15

minutes. A complete patient work-up is sent to the provider with a

breakdown of predicted illnesses and treatment options—giving them key

details that enhance the patient visit. Every detail of the encounter is

auto-charted and scribed into the electronic medical record, saving the

provider valuable time. The AI also sends the medication and/or

procedure orders to the appropriate healthcare partner and completes the

billing process.

“We believe our product can help solve the persistent problem of access

to care, by making the patient/provider visit more efficient, allowing

more patients to be seen in a day,” says AdviNow Medical CEO and Founder

James Bates. “Our tool will also help with accuracy and data collection,

which impacts profits and value-based health outcomes.”

The kiosk is currently being used in urgent care centers and primary

care clinics in Arizona, with a national launch planned for this fall in

retail store-based clinics. AdviNow Medical also has secured

partnerships with GlobalMed and Valley Perinatal Services, who will soon

begin using the AdviNow tool.

AdviNow Medical’s exciting story is featured in recent editions of Forbes;

Healthcare Tech Outlook, where it was named one of the top 10

artificial intelligence solution providers; Silicon Review, where

it was named one of the 30 most reputable companies of 2018; and several

other publications. They have also won the award for Outstanding

Achievement in Healthcare Delivery from the 2018 Healthcare Leadership

Awards, which is sponsored by AZ Big Media.

For its rapid progression from concept to exciting product launch,

AdviNow Medical is being honored with the 2018 AZBio Fast Lane Award.

The AZBio Fast Lane is awarded on a competitive basis to the select few

companies that have achieved outstanding milestones in the past 18

months. Significant progress can be measured by clinical results,

regulatory approvals, certifications, collaborations, funding awards,

product launches, job growth or product sales milestones.

A key component of Arizona

Bioscience Week, The AZBio Awards & Life Science Fiesta brings

together Arizona’s life science and leadership community with visitors

from around the country to celebrate life-science innovation and

innovators. The AZBio

Awards takes place on the evening of October 3, 2018 at the Phoenix

Convention Center. Highlights of the evening will include honoring Dr.

Daniel D. Von Hoff with the AZBio Pioneer Award for Lifetime Achievement

and a celebration of the achievements of leading researchers, educators,

and innovator companies. The Life Science Fiesta following the award

ceremony features a Student Discovery Zone that showcases the work of

fifty students from Arizona high schools, community colleges, and

universities along with exhibits featuring Arizona companies and patient

advocacy organizations. The AZBio Awards & Life Science Fiesta are

presented by AZBio and the Arizona

Commerce Authority.

AdviNow Medical has also been selected to present at White Hat 2018.

The White Hat Life Science Investor Conference (White

Hat 2018) brings together the next generation of biotech and

healthcare pioneers from across the Rocky Mountain & Southwest Region

with investors locally, nationally, and internationally. Held at the

Phoenix Convention Center on October 4, 2018, White Hat 2018 is a

collaboration between the bioscience industry associations across the

region. The conference showcases investment opportunities for investment

into privately-held companies in the areas of diagnostics, therapeutics,

medical devices, and health information technology. Thirty-two companies

have been competitively selected by a committee of experienced life

science investors to present at White Hat 2018. Companies that presented

at White Hat in 2014 and 2016 have gone on to receive almost $200

million in investment from private investors and corporate investors.

For more information on Arizona Bioscience Week, visit www.AZBio.org/AZBW2018.

For more information on the 2018 AZBio Awards, visit www.AZBioAwards.com

For more information about White Hat 2018, visit www.WhiteHatInvestors.com.

About AZBio

For 15 years, the Arizona Bioindustry Association (AZBio) has supported

life science innovation and life science innovators in Arizona. A key

component in Arizona’s life science ecosystem, AZBio is the only

statewide organization exclusively focused on Arizona’s bioscience

industry. AZBio membership includes patient advocacy organizations, life

science innovators, educators, healthcare partners and leading business

organizations. AZBio is the statewide affiliate of the Biotechnology

Innovation Organization (BIO) and works in partnership with AdvaMed,

MDMA, and PhRMA to advance innovation and to ensure that the value

delivered from life-changing and life-saving innovation benefits people

in Arizona and around the world.

For more information visit www.AZBio.org

and www.AZBio.TV

Images available upon request.

Contacts

AZBio Media Contact:

Arizona Bioindustry Association

Joan

Koerber-Walker, 480-332-9636

jkw@azbio.org

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles