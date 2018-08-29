today announced that AdviNow
Medical has won a 2018 AZBio Fast Lane Award for its rapid
progression from concept to exciting product launch. The AdviNow Medical
team will be honored by Arizona’s bioscience and business communities at
the 2018 AZBio Awards on October 3, 2018 at the Phoenix Convention
Center.
Transforming the Healthcare Experience
Today’s healthcare experience is too often defined by high costs,
inefficiency, and long wait times—all of which can limit access to care.
AdviNow Medical’s do-it-yourself kiosk seeks to transform the
patient/provider encounter through the use of Artificial Intelligence
(AI) and Augmented Reality (AR).
Using AdviNow Medical’s unique tool, patients are guided through
self-administered steps to collect data such as weight, temperature,
blood pressure, and blood oxygen, as well as ear, nose and throat
images, and chest, lung and abdomen sounds. Follow-up questions are
asked until all the information necessary for a clinical differential
diagnosis is acquired. The total process typically takes less than 15
minutes. A complete patient work-up is sent to the provider with a
breakdown of predicted illnesses and treatment options—giving them key
details that enhance the patient visit. Every detail of the encounter is
auto-charted and scribed into the electronic medical record, saving the
provider valuable time. The AI also sends the medication and/or
procedure orders to the appropriate healthcare partner and completes the
billing process.
“We believe our product can help solve the persistent problem of access
to care, by making the patient/provider visit more efficient, allowing
more patients to be seen in a day,” says AdviNow Medical CEO and Founder
James Bates. “Our tool will also help with accuracy and data collection,
which impacts profits and value-based health outcomes.”
The kiosk is currently being used in urgent care centers and primary
care clinics in Arizona, with a national launch planned for this fall in
retail store-based clinics. AdviNow Medical also has secured
partnerships with GlobalMed and Valley Perinatal Services, who will soon
begin using the AdviNow tool.
AdviNow Medical’s exciting story is featured in recent editions of Forbes;
Healthcare Tech Outlook, where it was named one of the top 10
artificial intelligence solution providers; Silicon Review, where
it was named one of the 30 most reputable companies of 2018; and several
other publications. They have also won the award for Outstanding
Achievement in Healthcare Delivery from the 2018 Healthcare Leadership
Awards, which is sponsored by AZ Big Media.
For its rapid progression from concept to exciting product launch,
AdviNow Medical is being honored with the 2018 AZBio Fast Lane Award.
The AZBio Fast Lane is awarded on a competitive basis to the select few
companies that have achieved outstanding milestones in the past 18
months. Significant progress can be measured by clinical results,
regulatory approvals, certifications, collaborations, funding awards,
product launches, job growth or product sales milestones.
A key component of Arizona
Bioscience Week, The AZBio Awards & Life Science Fiesta brings
together Arizona’s life science and leadership community with visitors
from around the country to celebrate life-science innovation and
innovators. The AZBio
Awards takes place on the evening of October 3, 2018 at the Phoenix
Convention Center. Highlights of the evening will include honoring Dr.
Daniel D. Von Hoff with the AZBio Pioneer Award for Lifetime Achievement
and a celebration of the achievements of leading researchers, educators,
and innovator companies. The Life Science Fiesta following the award
ceremony features a Student Discovery Zone that showcases the work of
fifty students from Arizona high schools, community colleges, and
universities along with exhibits featuring Arizona companies and patient
advocacy organizations. The AZBio Awards & Life Science Fiesta are
presented by AZBio and the Arizona
Commerce Authority.
AdviNow Medical has also been selected to present at White Hat 2018.
The White Hat Life Science Investor Conference (White
Hat 2018) brings together the next generation of biotech and
healthcare pioneers from across the Rocky Mountain & Southwest Region
with investors locally, nationally, and internationally. Held at the
Phoenix Convention Center on October 4, 2018, White Hat 2018 is a
collaboration between the bioscience industry associations across the
region. The conference showcases investment opportunities for investment
into privately-held companies in the areas of diagnostics, therapeutics,
medical devices, and health information technology. Thirty-two companies
have been competitively selected by a committee of experienced life
science investors to present at White Hat 2018. Companies that presented
at White Hat in 2014 and 2016 have gone on to receive almost $200
million in investment from private investors and corporate investors.
