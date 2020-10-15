 Skip to main content
AEM Announces New Network and Cable Qualification+ Tester

- Introduction of NSA, the Industry’s First Hybrid Qualification+ Tester, Changes Testing Landscape

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#PoEtesting--AEM, creators of innovative test and measurement solutions, today introduced the Network Service Assistant (NSA) with Certi-Lite, a new category of hybrid tester that bridges the gap in existing test equipment between network connectivity and standards-based cable testing. Simultaneously, the company has announced the availability of TestDataPro Cloud, which offers users the ability to upload results through a network connection, giving managers the ability to track project progress in real-time.

With NSA Certi-Lite, network owners no longer have to choose between wire testers for basic cable continuity, a network tester to qualify real-world multi-gig and network connectivity testing, or a cable certifier for those times when a deeper-dive test on cabling is required. The NSA provides these capabilities and more – fulfilling a level of testing that AEM calls Qualification+; more than qualification testing with capabilities of certification testing.

“With ever increasing reliance on constantly evolving network-connected devices and frequent moves/adds/changes in the network, IT departments need to ensure that the cabling infrastructure supports intended network applications,” said Harshang Pandya, GM Test & Measurement. “Historically, this has required the purchase of two or even three different sets of test equipment, which is hard to justify. That’s where the NSA with Certi-Lite comes in. The NSA offers a cost-effective way for network owners to test wired and wireless network connectivity, combined with standards compliant cable testing.”

Pandya cautions that NSA’s Certi-Lite feature is not a replacement for performing dual-ended cable certification in order to qualify for a cable manufacturer’s warranty program. For these types of tests, a certification tester like AEM’s TestPro is required.

Qualification+ Testing: New Testing Parameters for New Network Demands

To meet the evolving needs of today’s IT shops, AEM took an entirely new approach to finding a solution that meets all their needs in a single tester, effectively bridging the gap between verification, qualification and certification with the new category of Certification+.

The accompanying chart details what is covered in each category.

Certi-Lite provides full RF testing involving the measurement of complex cable parameters such as Return Loss, NEXT, DC Resistance, and TDR of faults. NSA performs single-ended cable testing and comes with a small passive termination plug called NSA Remote, which helps reduce the overall cost of the test equipment while providing an ANSI/TIA 1152-A compliant cable test.

The Network Service Assistant is available now. Visit www.aem-test.com/nsa for purchasing information.

About AEM

AEM’s test and measurement solutions include high-performance handheld network testers and vector network analyzers. These solutions are highly modular and purpose-built for testing of building and automotive Ethernet testing in both field and manufacturing environments. ​AEM also provides automated handling for the most advanced chip manufacturers in the world helping to deliver many of the most successful products in the 5G economy. ​AEM’s United States headquarters is in Chandler, Arizona. For more information, visit ​www.aem-test.com/nsa​.

© ​AEM ​2020

