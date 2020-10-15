AEM Announces New Network and Cable Qualification+ Tester

- Introduction of NSA, the Industry’s First Hybrid Qualification+ Tester, Changes Testing Landscape
CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#PoEtesting--AEM, creators of innovative test and measurement solutions, today introduced the Network Service Assistant (NSA) with Certi-Lite, a new category of hybrid tester that bridges the gap in existing test equipment between network connectivity and standards-based cable testing. Simultaneously, the company has announced the availability of TestDataPro Cloud, which offers users the ability to upload results through a network connection, giving managers the ability to track project progress in real-time.
With NSA Certi-Lite, network owners no longer have to choose between wire testers for basic cable continuity, a network tester to qualify real-world multi-gig and network connectivity testing, or a cable certifier for those times when a deeper-dive test on cabling is required. The NSA provides these capabilities and more – fulfilling a level of testing that AEM calls Qualification+; more than qualification testing with capabilities of certification testing.
“With ever increasing reliance on constantly evolving network-connected devices and frequent moves/adds/changes in the network, IT departments need to ensure that the cabling infrastructure supports intended network applications,” said Harshang Pandya, GM Test & Measurement. “Historically, this has required the purchase of two or even three different sets of test equipment, which is hard to justify. That’s where the NSA with Certi-Lite comes in. The NSA offers a cost-effective way for network owners to test wired and wireless network connectivity, combined with standards compliant cable testing.”
Pandya cautions that NSA’s Certi-Lite feature is not a replacement for performing dual-ended cable certification in order to qualify for a cable manufacturer’s warranty program. For these types of tests, a certification tester like AEM’s TestPro is required.
Qualification+ Testing: New Testing Parameters for New Network Demands
To meet the evolving needs of today’s IT shops, AEM took an entirely new approach to finding a solution that meets all their needs in a single tester, effectively bridging the gap between verification, qualification and certification with the new category of Certification+.
The accompanying chart details what is covered in each category.
Certi-Lite provides full RF testing involving the measurement of complex cable parameters such as Return Loss, NEXT, DC Resistance, and TDR of faults. NSA performs single-ended cable testing and comes with a small passive termination plug called NSA Remote, which helps reduce the overall cost of the test equipment while providing an ANSI/TIA 1152-A compliant cable test.
The Network Service Assistant is available now. Visit www.aem-test.com/nsa for purchasing information.
About AEM
AEM’s test and measurement solutions include high-performance handheld network testers and vector network analyzers. These solutions are highly modular and purpose-built for testing of building and automotive Ethernet testing in both field and manufacturing environments. AEM also provides automated handling for the most advanced chip manufacturers in the world helping to deliver many of the most successful products in the 5G economy. AEM’s United States headquarters is in Chandler, Arizona. For more information, visit www.aem-test.com/nsa.
© AEM 2020
Contacts
Lisa Schwartz
AEM
719-231-6907
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.