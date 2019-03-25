CORAL GABLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/aersale?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#aersalelt;/agt;--AerSale®,

a global supplier of mid-life aircraft, engines, used serviceable

material, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services,

announced today it has signed a contract with Aero

Air / Erickson Aero Tanker to build another firefighting air tanker

for the company’s fleet at AerSale’s MRO facility in Goodyear, Arizona.

Conversion of the 6th MD-87 aircraft, formally begins on

April 1 and will mark the sixth such aircraft modification AerSale has

completed at Goodyear.

“The Erickson Aero Tanker is a very versatile fire bomber and we are

proud to continue our work to expand their fleet and add more aerial

firefighting power to the skies,” said Charlie

McDonald, Senior Vice President MRO Services at AerSale. “This

modified aircraft will rank among the best air tankers available for

fighting wildfires across the country for years to come.”

Once the modification is complete, the new Erickson Aero Tanker will

cruise at 450 knots, carry 3,000 gallons of fire retardant in all

environments up to 40 degrees Celsius, boast a 900-mile loaded strike

range, require only a 5,200-foot runway loaded, and both take off and

land fully loaded.

In addition to converting the air tankers’ original MD-87 aircraft,

AerSale also performs all heavy maintenance on the Erickson Aero Tanker

fleet.

About AerSale

A global aviation leader celebrating its 10-year anniversary, AerSale

specializes in the sale, lease, and exchange of used aircraft, engines,

and components, in addition to providing a broad range of maintenance,

repair, and overhaul (MRO) services and engineering services for

commercial aircraft and components. AerSale also offers asset management

services to owners of end-of-life aircraft and engine portfolios.

Headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, AerSale maintains offices and

operations in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

For more information, visit our website at www.aersale.com

or contact AerSale Media Relations by calling (305) 764-3200 or via

e-mail at media.relations@aersale.com.

