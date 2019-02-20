Battery-based energy storage system will deliver cleaner energy to
Arizona customers at times of peak usage
ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The
AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) today announced it was selected by
Arizona Public Service (APS) to deliver a 100 megawatt (MW) 4-hour
duration battery-based energy storage system. The project, owned and
operated by AES, will provide critical peaking capacity and unmatched
operational flexibility, enabling the most efficient use of renewable
energy, lowering costs and emissions, and providing increased
reliability for APS’ customers.
This project demonstrates how technological innovation can help us
deliver on today’s changing energy needs, while having the flexibility
to prioritize customer affordability and reliability. Under a 20-year
agreement, AES will provide APS with the storage capabilities powered by
Fluence’s proven Advancion platform. The project will contribute to a
more sustainable energy future for Arizona through the integration of
more renewables in the state’s energy mix.
“Arizona is realizing its great solar potential. As the state continues
its transition to more sustainable energy sources, customers will
require cost-effective and reliable electricity,” said Andrés
Gluski, AES President and Chief Executive Officer. “Energy storage
can replace traditional peaking thermal generation to meet peak power
demands while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and maximizing the use
of renewable energy. We look forward to our continued partnership with
APS to help the state and its customers accelerate a greener energy
future through the broader adoption of energy storage.”
The ability for batteries to absorb and discharge power has great value
for regions pursuing high levels of renewable energy, such as Arizona.
The storage system will collect energy when the sun is shining and then
give it back during peak hours when its capacity is needed most by
customers. By releasing solar energy when it has traditionally been
unavailable, customers will have continuous access to a cleaner, more
reliable energy mix.
“By delivering solar after sunset, these projects with AES signal a new
direction for how we can meet our customers’ peak need for energy with
an increasingly clean mix of resources,” said Brad Albert, Vice
President, Resource Management for APS. “This work with AES is also part
of a long-term transition to larger roles for renewable and storage
technologies in Arizona’s energy future.”
This partnership is part of APS’s plan to add nearly one gigawatt of
clean energy projects by 2025. In 2017, AES began operations on
Arizona’s first standalone battery peaker, a 4
MW energy storage system for APS with enough storage capacity to
power 1,000 homes. The pair of 2 MW Advancion energy storage arrays were
deployed as part of the APS Solar Partner Program (SPP) and deliver
energy to customers at the time of day when electricity is in greatest
demand and most expensive. The existing system has allowed APS to
maintain reliable service for solar customers while the sun is down and
solar panels are not producing power.
The new 100 MW energy storage system is expected to begin operations in
June 2021.
