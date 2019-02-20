Battery-based energy storage system will deliver cleaner energy to

Arizona customers at times of peak usage

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The

AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) today announced it was selected by

Arizona Public Service (APS) to deliver a 100 megawatt (MW) 4-hour

duration battery-based energy storage system. The project, owned and

operated by AES, will provide critical peaking capacity and unmatched

operational flexibility, enabling the most efficient use of renewable

energy, lowering costs and emissions, and providing increased

reliability for APS’ customers.

This project demonstrates how technological innovation can help us

deliver on today’s changing energy needs, while having the flexibility

to prioritize customer affordability and reliability. Under a 20-year

agreement, AES will provide APS with the storage capabilities powered by

Fluence’s proven Advancion platform. The project will contribute to a

more sustainable energy future for Arizona through the integration of

more renewables in the state’s energy mix.

“Arizona is realizing its great solar potential. As the state continues

its transition to more sustainable energy sources, customers will

require cost-effective and reliable electricity,” said Andrés

Gluski, AES President and Chief Executive Officer. “Energy storage

can replace traditional peaking thermal generation to meet peak power

demands while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and maximizing the use

of renewable energy. We look forward to our continued partnership with

APS to help the state and its customers accelerate a greener energy

future through the broader adoption of energy storage.”

The ability for batteries to absorb and discharge power has great value

for regions pursuing high levels of renewable energy, such as Arizona.

The storage system will collect energy when the sun is shining and then

give it back during peak hours when its capacity is needed most by

customers. By releasing solar energy when it has traditionally been

unavailable, customers will have continuous access to a cleaner, more

reliable energy mix.

“By delivering solar after sunset, these projects with AES signal a new

direction for how we can meet our customers’ peak need for energy with

an increasingly clean mix of resources,” said Brad Albert, Vice

President, Resource Management for APS. “This work with AES is also part

of a long-term transition to larger roles for renewable and storage

technologies in Arizona’s energy future.”

This partnership is part of APS’s plan to add nearly one gigawatt of

clean energy projects by 2025. In 2017, AES began operations on

Arizona’s first standalone battery peaker, a 4

MW energy storage system for APS with enough storage capacity to

power 1,000 homes. The pair of 2 MW Advancion energy storage arrays were

deployed as part of the APS Solar Partner Program (SPP) and deliver

energy to customers at the time of day when electricity is in greatest

demand and most expensive. The existing system has allowed APS to

maintain reliable service for solar customers while the sun is down and

solar panels are not producing power.

The new 100 MW energy storage system is expected to begin operations in

June 2021.

About AES

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is a Fortune 500 global power company.

We provide affordable, sustainable energy to 15 countries through our

diverse portfolio of distribution businesses as well as thermal and

renewable generation facilities. Our workforce is committed to

operational excellence and meeting the world’s changing power needs. Our

2017 revenues were $11 billion, and we own and manage $33 billion in

total assets. To learn more, please visit www.aes.com.

Follow AES on Twitter @TheAESCorp.

AES Safe Harbor Disclosure

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning

of the Securities Act of 1933 and of the Securities Exchange Act of

1934. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to,

those related to future earnings, growth and financial and operating

performance. Forward-looking statements are not intended to be a

guarantee of future results, but instead constitute AES’ current

expectations based on reasonable assumptions. Forecasted financial

information is based on certain material assumptions. These assumptions

include, but are not limited to, our accurate projections of future

interest rates, commodity price and foreign currency pricing, continued

normal levels of operating performance and electricity volume at our

distribution companies and operational performance at our generation

businesses consistent with historical levels, as well as achievements of

planned productivity improvements and incremental growth investments at

normalized investment levels and rates of return consistent with prior

experience.

Actual results could differ materially from those projected in our

forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other

factors. Important factors that could affect actual results are

discussed in AES’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission

(the “SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks discussed under

Item 1A “Risk Factors” and Item 7: Management’s Discussion & Analysis in

AES’ 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent reports filed

with the SEC. Readers are encouraged to read AES’ filings to learn more

about the risk factors associated with AES’ business. AES undertakes no

obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether

as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Any

Stockholder who desires a copy of the Company’s 2017 Annual Report on

Form 10-K dated on or about February 26, 2018 with the SEC may obtain a

copy (excluding Exhibits) without charge by addressing a request to the

Office of the Corporate Secretary, The AES Corporation, 4300 Wilson

Boulevard, Arlington, Virginia 22203. Exhibits also may be requested,

but a charge equal to the reproduction cost thereof will be made. A copy

of the Form 10-K may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at www.aes.com.

Contacts

The AES Corporation

Investor: Ahmed Pasha 703-682-6451

Media:

Amy Ackerman 703-682-6399

