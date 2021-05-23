AFCO/Zep Announces Investments to Expand Production and Distribution Capacity for Food and Beverage Processors on the West Coast

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AFCO--AFCO, a Zep, Inc. Company, announces investments in operations on the West Coast, expanding production and distribution capacity to better serve food and beverage processors in this area. AFCO, a leading food safety and biosecurity specialty chemicals company, is adding capabilities in Kingman, Arizona, and Idaho. This will provide the west coast food and beverage processing industry increased access to the full portfolio of AFCO packaged and bulk cleaners, sanitizers, and peracetic acid.

The new facilities in Arizona and Idaho will bring new skilled employment opportunities to our host cities and better position AFCO to serve our customers across the western United States.