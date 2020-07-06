After nine-month strike, Asarco workers offer to return to the job

Bell intended to retire from Asarco after at least 20 years, but now it’ll take a really good contract for her to return to work at the mine, she says.

“I actually had a pension, have a pension, and for them to try to take my pension away after 12 years of working is like a slap in the face,” she said.

It took Bell seven months to find a new job and it became an especially difficult decision to make after COVID-19 shut down schools and businesses. Her son suddenly didn’t go back to school so the family needed someone to stay home with him, she said. She also had to weigh the risk of contracting coronavirus if she went back to work.

Bell now drives a concrete mixer truck and works for Southwest Valley Constructors helping build the border wall in Naco, near Bisbee.

She said the pay and benefits of her new federal government job are better than what she was making at the mine, and refers to the mining job and her new job as “going from a toxic relationship to a really good one.”

Asarco operates the Mission Mine in Sahuarita; the Silver Bell Mine in Marana; the Ray Mine and Hayden smelter in Central Arizona; and a refinery in Amarillo, Texas.

About 85% of Asarco’s hourly workers are union members.

Besides the Steelworkers and Teamsters, unions striking at Asarco include the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, the United Automobile Workers, the International Union of Operating Engineers and the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers.

