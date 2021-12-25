After 'troubled' rating, Tucson-based bank marks comeback with top score

“I think what the Bauer rating shows is that we’re continuing to improve all facets of the bank,” he said. “It’s important to our employees who have worked very hard over the last couple of years and kept our customers happy with everything that has been going on — it really recognizes their hard work and perseverance in all this.”

Tees, a Tucson native who joined Commerce in February after a 30-year career in commercial lending and wealth management, noted that Commerce processed about 550 loans to local businesses through the federal Paycheck Protection Program pandemic-relief loan program.

Nearly all of the bank’s borrowers qualified for loan forgiveness under the U.S. Small Business Administration program, Tees said.

The bank also participated in the Federal Reserve’s low-interest Main Street Lending Program for small- to medium-size businesses affected by COVID-19, he said.

Commerce has grown its core loan portfolio more than 30% this year alone, while steadily boosting profits and clearing out non-performing assets like delinquent loans, Tees said.