TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Secure Medical Inc., the Arizona-based online medical facilitator, is

launching a major upgrade to eDrugstore, one of its online properties.

Two former sites associated with eDrugstore, AccessRx and Viamedic, are

being combined with eDrugstore into a single online source for

FDA-approved prescription medications and extensive content related to

health and wellness. The reason for the overhaul can be summed up as

better customer service and lower prices.

For 20 years, eDrugstore has offered its US customers convenient online

access to lifestyle medications like Viagra, as well as prescription

medications for weight loss, hair loss, sexual health, acid reflux, and

more. With all online properties under the eDrugstore roof, customers

will have an easier time finding exactly the content they need to learn

about their health conditions, as well as access to the medications they

need to address many of those conditions.

“Since 1999, eDrugstore has served over 630,000 customers, who account

for over 2.25 million orders,” says Kyle Rao, Chief Operations Officer.

“Because we work with US-licensed physicians and pharmacists and offer

complimentary online medical consultations, we help consumers save time,

save money, and conveniently obtain the medicines they need to live life

to its fullest.” The company is also known for its strict

confidentiality, order-handling efficiency, and exemplary customer

service.

“The medical industry is evolving to accommodate both consumer demands

and the busy lifestyles people lead today. eDrugstore is elated to be at

the forefront of a positive change in how many medical services are

delivered. We believe our new website design will help consumers get

answers to the questions they need so they can take an active role in

their health and well-being,” says Kyle.

eDrugstore.com offers consumers a rich trove of healthcare information,

including extensive content related to erectile dysfunction, how it is

treated, and what the latest research says. The goal of eDrugstore is to

empower people to take charge of not only sexual health, but overall

health. For more information, visit eDrugstore.com,

or check out the eDrugstore blog.

Contacts

Secure Medical

Kyle Rao

Chief Operations Officer

1-800-467-0297

