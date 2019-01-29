TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Secure Medical Inc., the Arizona-based online medical facilitator, is
launching a major upgrade to eDrugstore, one of its online properties.
Two former sites associated with eDrugstore, AccessRx and Viamedic, are
being combined with eDrugstore into a single online source for
FDA-approved prescription medications and extensive content related to
health and wellness. The reason for the overhaul can be summed up as
better customer service and lower prices.
For 20 years, eDrugstore has offered its US customers convenient online
access to lifestyle medications like Viagra, as well as prescription
medications for weight loss, hair loss, sexual health, acid reflux, and
more. With all online properties under the eDrugstore roof, customers
will have an easier time finding exactly the content they need to learn
about their health conditions, as well as access to the medications they
need to address many of those conditions.
“Since 1999, eDrugstore has served over 630,000 customers, who account
for over 2.25 million orders,” says Kyle Rao, Chief Operations Officer.
“Because we work with US-licensed physicians and pharmacists and offer
complimentary online medical consultations, we help consumers save time,
save money, and conveniently obtain the medicines they need to live life
to its fullest.” The company is also known for its strict
confidentiality, order-handling efficiency, and exemplary customer
service.
“The medical industry is evolving to accommodate both consumer demands
and the busy lifestyles people lead today. eDrugstore is elated to be at
the forefront of a positive change in how many medical services are
delivered. We believe our new website design will help consumers get
answers to the questions they need so they can take an active role in
their health and well-being,” says Kyle.
eDrugstore.com offers consumers a rich trove of healthcare information,
including extensive content related to erectile dysfunction, how it is
treated, and what the latest research says. The goal of eDrugstore is to
empower people to take charge of not only sexual health, but overall
health. For more information, visit eDrugstore.com,
or check out the eDrugstore blog.
Contacts
Secure Medical
Kyle Rao
Chief Operations Officer
1-800-467-0297