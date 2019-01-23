Disruptive blockchain technology provides unprecedented level of record

keeping for Opportunity Zone Funds

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Blockchain?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#Blockchainlt;/agt;--Agora AltX, a fund administration platform, today announced the launch

of its first-of-its-kind blockchain technology, PathchainTM.

PathchainTM, which is currently patent-pending, provides

verifiable, immutable, and complete digital records of financial

transactions, transaction participants, and supporting documentation.

PathchainTM provides end-to-end automation to alternative

fund sponsors, removing friction from the transaction process and

providing greater investor transparency. Agora AltX is excited for this

announcement, as PathchainTM is a proprietary blockchain that

serves as the backbone of Agora’s fund administration services. PathchainTM

will be launched at the Opportunity Zone Expo, January 25, 2019 in

Los Angeles, CA, Booth #11.

To realize the potential of PathchainTM, Agora AltX has

partnered with reputable banking institutions to provide escrow,

disbursement, and operating accounts to fund sponsors that seamlessly

integrate with the Agora AltX technology. Agora’s technology and service

offering has been customized for Opportunity Zone fund administration, a

new provision in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which provides

investors capital gain tax benefits.

“The inspiration behind Agora AltX, was to provide a disruptive

technological solution that could effectively address the industry’s

three greatest threats: cost inefficiency, transactional accountability

and data security. This will be a game changer,” states Nico R. Willis,

Managing Director.

Agora AltX’s blockchain technology provides vaulted data security,

record transparency, and bank account validation, all of which are

critical to keeping complete and timely records, counteracting fraud and

abuse, and promoting integrity in Opportunity Zone investments.

“Fund Managers can initiate financial transactions from the Agora AltX

interface, knowing complete records are being instantaneously recorded,

and distributed to permissioned users. The time and cost savings

realized are tremendous and differentiated from other products in the

marketplace,” says Kyle Walker, Managing Director.

The Agora AltX Platform offers a comprehensive suite of products and

services that lower the overall cost structure of the Opportunity Zone

Fund, including: Digital setup for subscriptions, disbursement and

operating bank accounts; sub accounting detail and documentation

storage; and Opportunity Zone Business and Investor tracking and

reporting. Agora also offers complimentary investment tools for

Opportunity Zone Funds to provide their investors. These tools include

investor tax optimization, charitable giving analysis, Opportunity Zone

portfolio management, and streamlined KYC, AML, and Accreditation checks.

Contacts

MARISA DIAZ - 833-OZ-AGORA / mdiaz@agoraaltx.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles