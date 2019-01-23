Disruptive blockchain technology provides unprecedented level of record
keeping for Opportunity Zone Funds
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Blockchain?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#Blockchainlt;/agt;--Agora AltX, a fund administration platform, today announced the launch
of its first-of-its-kind blockchain technology, PathchainTM.
PathchainTM, which is currently patent-pending, provides
verifiable, immutable, and complete digital records of financial
transactions, transaction participants, and supporting documentation.
PathchainTM provides end-to-end automation to alternative
fund sponsors, removing friction from the transaction process and
providing greater investor transparency. Agora AltX is excited for this
announcement, as PathchainTM is a proprietary blockchain that
serves as the backbone of Agora’s fund administration services. PathchainTM
will be launched at the Opportunity Zone Expo, January 25, 2019 in
Los Angeles, CA, Booth #11.
To realize the potential of PathchainTM, Agora AltX has
partnered with reputable banking institutions to provide escrow,
disbursement, and operating accounts to fund sponsors that seamlessly
integrate with the Agora AltX technology. Agora’s technology and service
offering has been customized for Opportunity Zone fund administration, a
new provision in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which provides
investors capital gain tax benefits.
“The inspiration behind Agora AltX, was to provide a disruptive
technological solution that could effectively address the industry’s
three greatest threats: cost inefficiency, transactional accountability
and data security. This will be a game changer,” states Nico R. Willis,
Managing Director.
Agora AltX’s blockchain technology provides vaulted data security,
record transparency, and bank account validation, all of which are
critical to keeping complete and timely records, counteracting fraud and
abuse, and promoting integrity in Opportunity Zone investments.
“Fund Managers can initiate financial transactions from the Agora AltX
interface, knowing complete records are being instantaneously recorded,
and distributed to permissioned users. The time and cost savings
realized are tremendous and differentiated from other products in the
marketplace,” says Kyle Walker, Managing Director.
The Agora AltX Platform offers a comprehensive suite of products and
services that lower the overall cost structure of the Opportunity Zone
Fund, including: Digital setup for subscriptions, disbursement and
operating bank accounts; sub accounting detail and documentation
storage; and Opportunity Zone Business and Investor tracking and
reporting. Agora also offers complimentary investment tools for
Opportunity Zone Funds to provide their investors. These tools include
investor tax optimization, charitable giving analysis, Opportunity Zone
portfolio management, and streamlined KYC, AML, and Accreditation checks.
Contacts
MARISA DIAZ - 833-OZ-AGORA / mdiaz@agoraaltx.com