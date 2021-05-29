Air Force proposes cutting most A-10s from Davis-Monthan

Combat search and rescue — often supported by the slow, low-flying A-10 — is another major mission at D-M.

That mission was strengthened in 2018, when the 563rd Rescue Group was realigned from the command of the 23rd Wing to D-M’s host 355th Wing. The 563rd had operated at D-M as a geographically separated unit of the 23rd Wing, based at Moody Air Force Base in Georgia, since 2003.

The Arizona lawmakers said in their letter that discussions with the Air Force have been positive “but have not yielded the necessary details on the A-10 program nor the future of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base to be able to discern a full commitment to a plan.”

Stefanek said D-M still hosts many vital military missions and is under consideration for new missions, including an expanded combat search and rescue role.

“We are looking prominently at Davis-Monthan for other missions,” she said.

Local business and civic leaders have long expressed concerns that D-M – which has so far been passed over as a base for the controversial F-35 – would be greatly diminished if it lost its biggest mission.