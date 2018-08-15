New products from Antenna Plus solution portfolio deliver high

performance in a sleek enclosure

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AIRG #Band14--Airgain,

Inc. (NASDAQ:

AIRG), a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to

enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of

devices and markets, including connected home, enterprise, automotive,

and Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the release of its

MULTIMAX FV 6-in-1 and 5-in-1 antennas. The MULTIMAX FV family is

available in a range of configurations, supporting up to dual MIMO LTE

(including Band 14 for FirstNet™), 3x3 MIMO Wi-Fi (or 2x2 MIMO Wi-Fi),

and multi-constellation GNSS, all in a compact enclosure.

With a smaller footprint than competing solutions and a strong,

bolt-mount aluminum base, the MULTIMAX FV family provides greater

protection against natural hazards threatening vehicles, including

vibration, ice, salt, car washes, and tree sweeps. In addition, the

elegant shark-fin design allows fleet owners to add style to their

vehicles without compromising performance. The new products include

high-gain antennas that deliver a larger cellular footprint alongside

high rejection GNSS technology with coverage for multiple satellite

systems including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou (BDS).

“Not only does reliable connectivity matter to fleet owners, but also

aesthetics and the antenna form factor,” said Reed Pangborn, Airgain’s

Vice President of Channel Sales for North America. “Our new MULTIMAX FV

family is uniquely designed to deliver in each of these key areas.

Owners can rely on our commitment to providing class-leading performance

across cellular, Wi-Fi, and GNSS as well as our industry-best

reliability, but all built into a new, sleeker design that complements

today’s fleet vehicles.”

The MULTIMAX FV family of antennas can be ordered in either black or

white and are available now through our trusted channel partners or

direct at 1-855-AIRGAIN. As with other Antenna Plus portfolio products,

the MULTIMAX FV family is proudly built in the USA, delivering high

quality and fast turnaround times.

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to

enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of

devices and markets, including connected home, enterprise, automotive,

and Internet of Things (IoT). Combining design-led thinking with testing

and development, Airgain works in partnership with the entire ecosystem,

including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Airgain’s

antennas are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential,

private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems,

including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media

adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet, and asset

tracking devices. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and

maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more

information, visit airgain.com, or follow us on LinkedIn

and Twitter.

Airgain and the Airgain logo are registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Airgain cautions you that statements in this press release that are not

a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These

statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations.

These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the

expected performance features of our MULTIMAX FV family of antennas to;

our and our third-party manufacturer’s ability to make high quality

products and on fast turnaround times; and our ability to provide

class-leading performance across cellular, Wi-Fi, and GNSS as well as

industry-best reliability. The inclusion of forward-looking statements

should not be regarded as a representation by Airgain that any of our

plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth

in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our

business, including, without limitation: the market for our products is

developing and may not develop as we expect; risks associated with the

performance of our products; our products are subject to intense

competition, and competitive pressures from existing and new companies

may harm our business, sales, growth rates and market share; risks

associated with quality and timing in manufacturing our products; and

other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings

with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading

"Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent

filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on

these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date

hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press

release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All

forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this

cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of

the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contacts

Company Contact

Jules Cassano

Director of Marketing

Airgain,

Inc.

media@airgain.com

or

Media

Contact

Anna Cahill James

The Halo Agency

+1 415 866

3663

anna@thehaloagency.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles