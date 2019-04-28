Arizona-based antenna supplier provides product quality, short lead
Inc. (NASDAQ:
AIRG), a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to
enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of
devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive,
today announced that after an exhaustive competitive evaluation process,
it has been chosen by Axon
(NASDAQ: AAXN), the global leader in connected public safety
technologies, as the exclusive antenna partner for its market-leading
Axon Fleet 2 in-car video system.
In conjunction with Airgain’s antenna solutions, Axon’s in-car and
on-officer video technologies can help save lives and reduce injuries in
multiple ways. Axon body cameras help deescalate interactions and
provide immediate safety alerts and evidence access. The solution is
seamlessly connected in real-time over dedicated wireless networks, so
public safety customers can focus on what matters – people, not
paperwork.
“Axon is leading the way with innovative public safety video solutions
that rely on a quality wireless connection to deliver maximum impact.
However, customers need not only great technical solutions, but demand
fast delivery times and great long-term reliability,” said Reed
Pangborn, Vice President, Channel Sales North America at Airgain.
“Axon’s choice of Airgain as their exclusive partner for Fleet 2
confirms our ability to deliver an industry-leading antenna, built in
the USA, that meets and exceeds customer needs. We’re especially proud
that two Arizona-based companies are working so closely together to
provide law enforcement agencies with critical connectivity solutions to
assure safety and certainty in the field.”
“Axon has worked with the team at Airgain for some time and has seen
first-hand their ability to deliver excellent antenna solutions for
first responders and public sector customers across North America,” said
Trey Mills, Senior Product Manager at Axon. “After evaluating other
manufacturers in the space, we are delighted to make them the exclusive
antenna partner for Axon Fleet 2.”
The Airgain Solution
The antennas for Axon’s Fleet 2 solution are designed and built to order
in Scottsdale, Arizona, only three miles from Axon headquarters. This
combination enables Airgain to quickly design and build custom antennas
to match Axon’s exact requirements, with an industry-leading short lead
time.
Airgain has designed and built a range of small form factor and
high-performance antennas for use in Axon solutions. The expanding
portfolio includes the ULTRAMAX
MIMO 5-in-1 antenna, the new MULTIMAX
FV 5-in-1 antenna, and new M2M Wi-Fi Puck antenna built specifically
to meet Axon’s needs. Airgain products are highly configurable with
designs that easily meet the needs of changing requirements.
More details can be found at www.airgain.com/
Airgain is sponsoring and exhibiting at this week's Axon Accelerate, the
leading technology conference for public safety. Axon Accelerate takes
place April 30 – May 1, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona.
About Axon
Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety
personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life,
our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need
to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a
public safety officer's day-to-day experience.
We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us.
To date, there are more than 325,200 software seats booked on the Axon
network around the world and more than 215,000
lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of
devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com
or by calling (800) 978-2737.
About Airgain, Inc.
Airgain is a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to
enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of
devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive.
Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain
works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers,
chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Airgain’s antennas are deployed in
carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public
safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access
points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital
televisions, sensors, fleet, and asset tracking devices. Airgain is
headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test
centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit
Airgain and the Airgain logo are registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc.
Axon, Axon Fleet 2, and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon
Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other
countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal.
All rights reserved. Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc., Twitter
is a trademark of Twitter, Inc., and Wi-Fi is a trademark of the Wi-Fi
Alliance.
Forward-Looking Statements
Airgain cautions you that statements in this press release that are not
a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These
statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations.
These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our
ability to provide industry-leading antenna solutions that meet and
exceed customer needs and of the performance of Axon’s in-car video
technologies in conjunction with our antenna solutions. The inclusion of
forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by
Airgain that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may
differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and
uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation:
the market for our products is developing and may not develop as we
expect; risks associated with the performance of our products; risks
associated with quality and timing in manufacturing our products; and
other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings
with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading
"Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent
filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on
these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date
hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press
release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All
forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this
cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of
the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
