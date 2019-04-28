Arizona-based antenna supplier provides product quality, short lead

times, and excellent support for Axon

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24AAXN&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$AAXNlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AirgainAntenna?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#AirgainAntennalt;/agt;--Airgain,

Inc. (NASDAQ:

AIRG), a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to

enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of

devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive,

today announced that after an exhaustive competitive evaluation process,

it has been chosen by Axon

(NASDAQ: AAXN), the global leader in connected public safety

technologies, as the exclusive antenna partner for its market-leading

Axon Fleet 2 in-car video system.

In conjunction with Airgain’s antenna solutions, Axon’s in-car and

on-officer video technologies can help save lives and reduce injuries in

multiple ways. Axon body cameras help deescalate interactions and

provide immediate safety alerts and evidence access. The solution is

seamlessly connected in real-time over dedicated wireless networks, so

public safety customers can focus on what matters – people, not

paperwork.

“Axon is leading the way with innovative public safety video solutions

that rely on a quality wireless connection to deliver maximum impact.

However, customers need not only great technical solutions, but demand

fast delivery times and great long-term reliability,” said Reed

Pangborn, Vice President, Channel Sales North America at Airgain.

“Axon’s choice of Airgain as their exclusive partner for Fleet 2

confirms our ability to deliver an industry-leading antenna, built in

the USA, that meets and exceeds customer needs. We’re especially proud

that two Arizona-based companies are working so closely together to

provide law enforcement agencies with critical connectivity solutions to

assure safety and certainty in the field.”

“Axon has worked with the team at Airgain for some time and has seen

first-hand their ability to deliver excellent antenna solutions for

first responders and public sector customers across North America,” said

Trey Mills, Senior Product Manager at Axon. “After evaluating other

manufacturers in the space, we are delighted to make them the exclusive

antenna partner for Axon Fleet 2.”

The Airgain Solution

The antennas for Axon’s Fleet 2 solution are designed and built to order

in Scottsdale, Arizona, only three miles from Axon headquarters. This

combination enables Airgain to quickly design and build custom antennas

to match Axon’s exact requirements, with an industry-leading short lead

time.

Airgain has designed and built a range of small form factor and

high-performance antennas for use in Axon solutions. The expanding

portfolio includes the ULTRAMAX

MIMO 5-in-1 antenna, the new MULTIMAX

FV 5-in-1 antenna, and new M2M Wi-Fi Puck antenna built specifically

to meet Axon’s needs. Airgain products are highly configurable with

designs that easily meet the needs of changing requirements.

More details can be found at www.airgain.com/

Airgain is sponsoring and exhibiting at this week's Axon Accelerate, the

leading technology conference for public safety. Axon Accelerate takes

place April 30 – May 1, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety

personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life,

our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need

to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a

public safety officer's day-to-day experience.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us.

To date, there are more than 325,200 software seats booked on the Axon

network around the world and more than 215,000

lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of

devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com

or by calling (800) 978-2737.

Follow Axon here:

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to

enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of

devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive.

Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain

works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers,

chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Airgain’s antennas are deployed in

carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public

safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access

points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital

televisions, sensors, fleet, and asset tracking devices. Airgain is

headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test

centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit

airgain.com, or follow us on LinkedIn

and Twitter.

Airgain and the Airgain logo are registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc.

Axon, Axon Fleet 2, and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon

Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other

countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal.

All rights reserved. Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc., Twitter

is a trademark of Twitter, Inc., and Wi-Fi is a trademark of the Wi-Fi

Alliance.

Forward-Looking Statements

Airgain cautions you that statements in this press release that are not

a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These

statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations.

These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our

ability to provide industry-leading antenna solutions that meet and

exceed customer needs and of the performance of Axon’s in-car video

technologies in conjunction with our antenna solutions. The inclusion of

forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by

Airgain that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may

differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and

uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation:

the market for our products is developing and may not develop as we

expect; risks associated with the performance of our products; risks

associated with quality and timing in manufacturing our products; and

other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings

with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading

"Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent

filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on

these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date

hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press

release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All

forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this

cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of

the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contacts

Airgain Contact

Jules Cassano

Director of Marketing

Airgain,

Inc.

media@airgain.com

