Airlines begin parking jetliners north of Tucson as virus restricts destinations, demand

Pinal Airpark has become a top flight destination, as Delta Airlines and other carriers park some of their airplanes in the desert outside Tucson to wait out the coronavirus slowdown.

Ten Delta jetliners landed at the regional airpark between 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday and another 13 aircraft from the Atlanta-based airline were scheduled to arrive at the storage and maintenance facility by 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the air traffic website FlightAware.

The airpark 30 miles northwest of Tucson usually sees no more than a single takeoff or landing in a day, said Jim Petty, airport manager for Pinal County.

“I would call this very unusual,” he said. “It’s not that we can’t handle the extra activity; it’s just that it doesn’t happen everyday.”

Marana Airport is also bracing for an influx of smaller commercial aircraft, as carriers worldwide cancel flights and move aircraft into storage during the pandemic.

“It’s been years since we’ve seen the wholesale grounding of flights like this,” said Marana Airport Manager Steve Miller. The last time anything like this happened was 9/11, he said.

Delta announced Monday it was cutting its domestic seat capacity by 10-15% in response to government travel directives and a sharp drop in demand.

The airline also has suspended or reduced service to a number of international destinations as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Petty said he has heard that as many as 500 aircraft might have to be grounded “system wide” in response to the pandemic.